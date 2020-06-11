By Rodolfo León

The day finally came, because Sony has already officially revealed the design and models of the PlayStation 5. But that was not all we met during the event The Future of GamingBecause the Japanese technology also presented us with the official accessories to accompany its future console, such as a double charger for the controls, a remote control, headphones and a high-definition camera.

First we have control DualSense that had been presented to us previously. This controller will have hepatic feedback, a much longer battery life, and more customizable accessibility than any other control Sony has previously made.

Then we were shown a double base for these controls that will allow us to charge them without the need to have a cable connected directly to them.

Later we had a look at the PULSE 3D Wireless Headphones, which will undoubtedly be compatible with the 3D Audio technology that the PS5.

As expected, we will also have the possibility of acquiring a high-definition camera, although for the moment Sony It has not exactly detailed the function that this accessory will have in video games.

Last but not least, a remote control was also shown that will be very useful when we want to use our PlayStation 5 as an entertainment center to watch movies, series or listen to music.

In the following video you can learn more about this hardware, as well as an extended look at the official design that the console will have.

Source: PlayStation

Summary – PS5 The Future of Gaming [06/11/20]

