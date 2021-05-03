These are the offensive leaders in a month of season in the MLB

The season 2021 from Big leagues (MLB) reached its month of action and has left us endless emotions, having so far a few leaders from batting who have been in charge of showing their strength in the first weeks of the harvest.

Hits, home runs, steals and more we have enjoyed in the first 31 days of the season 2021, being protagonists of that multiple players who this Monday wake up as the leaders from batting in the Major League Baseball – MLB.

Average

Mike Trout (Anaheim Angels) – .412 Byron Buxton (Minnesota Twins) – .408 Yermin Mercedes (Chicago White Sox) – .395

Hits

Xander Boagerts (Boston Red Sox) – 37 hits JD Martinez (Boston Red Sox) – 35 hits Nick Castellanos (Cincinnati Reds) – 35 hits

Home runs

JD Martínez (Red Sox), Nick Castellanos (Reds), Kris Bryant (Cubs) and Ronald Acuña Jr. (Braves): 9 home runs Nelson Cruz (Twins): 8 home runs

Towed races

JD Martinez (Boston Red Sox) – 26 RBIs Nate Lowe (Texas Rangers) – 24 RBIs Jesús Aguilar (Miami Marlins) – 23 RBIs

Stolen bases

White Merrifield (Kansas City Royals) – 8 steals Ramon Laureano (Oakland Athletics) – 8 steals