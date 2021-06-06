these are the odds of his match against Sinner

06/06/2021 at 08:00 CEST

The idea that Rafa Nadal wins the fourteenth title of Roland Garros It is not something that sounds crazy to anyone. He has already left three tennis players behind, starting with Australia’s Popyrin and continuing with Gasquet and Cameron Norrie. In fact, the latter could well have nightmares with the Balearic southpaw, since it has beaten him in a great number of occasions.

His next rival is Jannik Sinner, a high level tennis player who is in position number 19 of the ATP ranking. Thus, he is the first rival in the top 20 that Nadal faces in this championship.

Even so, the one from Manacor is still the favorite to win another edition of Roland Garros and the quota of his victory is paid at 1.07, while that of the Italian is at 8.0 euros.

The duel will be of a great level, but the legend of Nadal helps his victory by 3-0 is paid at 1.7 euros, while Sinner’s 3-0 is at 25.0. The 3-1 is at 3.5 and 20.0 and the 3-2 at 7.0 and 14.0 respectively.

The time at which the match will be played is not known, but presumably it will start tomorrow no earlier than 4:00 p.m.