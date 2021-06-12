These are the odds of England

06/11/2021 at 9:00 PM CEST

Ronald Goncalves

As part of the most interesting disputes that will take place throughout the group stage of the Euro 2020, England Y Croatia will extend their attractive recent history with the help of an encounter that, in the first instance, give the British as favorites.

In this sense, the bookmakers value the victory of the combined Gareth Southgate at 1.67, unlike the 6.0 to which the correct prediction of the conquest of the Croats is paid. At the same time, a tie is priced at 3.75, although this is the result that has been repeated the fewest times between the two selected groups. England and Croatia have seen each other on the pitch 10 times, which include five victories for the english, three for croats Y two ties. The most important, it should be noted, dates from the semifinals of Russia 2018, in which those of Zlatko Dalic prevailed in overtime; However, their last couple of meetings have been favorable for ‘The team of the rose’.

Regardless, there is no doubt that the England – Croatia Euro 2020 It will be an extremely striking game, and can be enjoyed this next Sunday June 13.