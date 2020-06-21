This day has just arrived great news to all fans of the Nfl and of the video game. After days of uncertainty where we did not know if details would come out or not, they finally revealed some news of the new Madden 21, where Lamar Jackson will be on the cover, revealed the 3 versions that will be of the game and obvious, the trailer could not be missing.

Go all out in # Madden21 Pre-order now 🏈 https://t.co/2eaUgOqGk7 pic.twitter.com/jtUM1zNJ8i – Madden NFL 21 (@EAMaddenNFL) June 16, 2020

The Madden 21 it’s one of the many games EA Sports and also one of the most played in terms of sports and that is that together with the FIFA or PES, It is a fan favorite.

This time the trailer for the Madden 21 where we can see some details of what the gameplay of the video game will be, because although it is similar to the previous version, it has many improvements in terms of graphics, equipment upgrade, uniforms, details in the field and how to move the players and make plays.

This video shows some plays within the matches of the Nfl at Madden 21; tackles, jumps, lateral movements, touchdowns, celebrations, ball throws among some other details.

☑️ Heisman Winner

☑️ @NFL MVP

☑️ # Madden21 Cover Athlete 💪 @ Lj_era8 pic.twitter.com/HQYTIUUom5 – Madden NFL 21 (@EAMaddenNFL) June 16, 2020

Also one of the biggest news, similar to reality, are the movements that we saw in the draft a few weeks ago, like Tom Brady will play with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, fact that has generated great interest, both in the video game and in the season of the Nfl which will start in September.

The cover was something that generated a lot of intrigue with the passing of the days and it was that it was not known who would be the athlete who would decorate it … to this day. Lamar Jackson, star player of the Baltimore Ravens, will be the one who appears in this Madden 21.

# Madden21 is ready 🎮🏈 Lamar Jackson is the cover and is shown by different versions 😎🔥 pic.twitter.com/fz02VybHi0 – NFLLive_esp (@NFLLive_esp) June 16, 2020

They revealed the 3 versions of the cover that Madden 21 will have: the standard, that he has Lamar Jackson in the center with the Ravens’ purple jersey; the deluxe edition in which he appears playing with the ball, and the MVP edition, in shades of black and white.

The Madden 21 It will be available on different platforms for all players, the main ones being PC, Play Station 4 and Xbox One, going on sale the August 28 although the MVP version would be available from August 25th. This video game will also be available for the new consoles Play Station 5 and Xbox Series X, which will go on sale at the end of this 2020.