these are the nominees of 2021 (and there is more diversity)

Bukky Bakray received a Best Leading Actress nomination at the 2021 BAFTA Awards for her role in the film “Rocks.”

(CNN) –– They revealed the list of nominees for Britain’s prestigious BAFTA awards on Tuesday. And this year it’s noticeably more diverse, right after the 2020 controversy over underrepresentation.

More than half of the 24 nominees in the acting categories are from ethnic minorities. Among them, Daniel Kaluuya for Judas and the Black Messiah and Bukky Bakray for Rocks.

Additionally, four women are nominated for the best director category, including Chloé Zhao, who directed Nomadland. Just a few days ago, Zhao was the first woman of Asian descent and the second woman to win the same award at this year’s Golden Globes.

Last year, the leaders of the BAFTA awards recognized the “infuriating” lack of diversity in the 2020 nominations. All the people included in the acting categories last year were white. While the lack of gender diversity among the nominees was also evident.

Criticism of the 2020 BAFTA Awards

In accepting his award for best lead actor for Joker at the 2020 ceremony, Joaquin Phoenix pointed to the “system of oppression” in the film industry.

“I feel in the middle of a conflict because many of my fellow actors who deserve it do not have the same privilege. I think we send a very clear message to people of color that they are not welcome here, ”Phoenix said.

BAFTA announced last September some 120 “far-reaching changes” to address the lack of diversity in the awards, including changes to its membership and voting process.

President Krishnendu Majumdar praised the changes, calling them “a turning point” in the history of the academy. The reforms came after a seven-month review, following a lack of diversity in nominations last year.

Nomadland and Rocks received the most nominations this year with seven each. Meanwhile, The Father, Mank, Minari and Promising Young Woman have six each.

The BAFTA award winners will be announced on Sunday, April 11.

These are the nominees for the 2021 BAFTA Film Awards.

Best film

The Father The Mauritanian Nomadland Promising Young Woman The Trial of the Chicago 7

Featured British Film

Calm With Horses The Dig The Father His House Limbo The Mauritanian Mogul Mowgli Promising Young Woman Rocks Saint Maud

Best director

Thomas Vinterberg (Another Round) Shannon Murphy (Babyteeth) Lee Isaac Chung (Minari) Chloé Zhao (Nomadland) Jasmila Žbanić (Quo Vadis, Aida?) Sarah Gavron (Rocks)

Original screenplay

Another Round Mank Promising Young Woman Rocks The Trial of the Chicago 7

Adapted script

Moira Buffini (The Dig) Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller (The Father) Rory Haines, Sohrab Noshirvani, MB Traven (The Mauritanian) Chloé Zhao (Nomadland) Ramin Bahrani (The White Tiger)

Best Leading Actress

Bukky Bakray (Rocks) Radha Blank (The Forty-Year-Old Version) Frances McDormand (Nomadland) Vanessa Kirby (Pieces of a Woman) Wunmi Mosaku (His House) Alfre Woodard (Clemency)

Best Lead Actor

Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal) Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom) Adarsh ​​Gourav (The White Tiger) Anthony Hopkins (The Father) Mads Mikkelsen (Another Round) Tahar Rahim (The Mauritanian)

Best Supporting Actress

Niamh Algar (Calm With Horses) Kosar Ali (Rocks) Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm) Dominique Fishback (Judas and the Black Messiah) Ashley Madekwe (County Lines) Yuh-Jung Youn (Minari)

Best Supporting Actor

Daniel Kaluuya (Judas and the Black Messiah) Barry Keoghan (Calm With Horses) Alan Kim (Minari) Leslie Odom Jr. (One Night In Miami…) Clarke Peters (Da 5 Bloods) Paul Raci (Sound of Metal)

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer

Remi Weekes (His House) Ben Sharrock, Irune Gurtubai (Limbo) Jack Sidey (Moffie) Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson (Rocks) Rose Glass, Oliver Kassman (Saint Maud)

Movie in a language other than English

Thomas Vinterberg, Sisse Graum Jørgensen (Another Round) Andrei Konchalovsky, Alisher Usmanov (Dear Comrades!) Ladj Ly (Les Misérables) Lee Isaac Chung, Christina Oh (Minari) Jasmila Žbanić, Damir Ibrahimovich (Quo Vadis, Aida?)

Documentary film

Alexander Nanau (Collective) Alastair Fothergill, Jonnie Hughes, Keith Scholey (David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet) Bryan Fogel, Thor Halvorssen (The Dissident) Pippa Ehrlich, James Reed, Craig Foster (My Octopus Teacher) Jeff Orlowski, Larissa Rhodes (The Social Dilemma)

Animated film

Dan Scanlon, Kori Rae (Onward) Pete Docter, Dana Murray (Soul) Tomm Moore, Ross Stewart, Paul Young (Wolfwalkers)

Original soundtrack

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross (Mank) Emile Mosseri (Minari) James Newton Howard (News of the World) Anthony Willis (Promising Young Woman) Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross (Soul)

Casting

Shaheen Baig (Calm with Horses) Alexa L. Fogel (Judas and the Black Messiah) Julia Kim (Minari) Lindsay Graham Ahanonu, Mary Vernieu (Promising Young Woman) Lucy Pardee (Rocks)

Direction of photography

Sean Bobbitt (Judas and the Black Messiah) Erik Messerschmidt (Mank) Alwin H. Küchler (The Mauritanian) Dariusz Wolski (News of the World) Joshua James Richards (Nomadland)

Edition

Yorgos Lamprinos (The Father) Chloé Zhao (Nomadland) Frédéric Thoraval (Prominsg Young Woman) Mikkel EG Nielsen (Sound of Metal) Alan Baumgarten (The Trial of the Chicago 7)

Production design

Maria Djurkovic, Tatiana Macdonald (The Dig) Peter Francis, Cathy Featherstone (The Father) Donald Graham Burt, Jan Pascale (Mank) David Crank, Elizabeth Keenan (News of the World) Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer (Rebecca)

Costume Design

Michael O’Connor (Ammonite) Alice Babidge (The Dig) Alexandra Byrne (Emma) Ann Roth (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom) Trish Summerville (Mank)

Makeup and Stylist

Jenny Shircore (The Dig) Patricia Dehaney, Eryn Krueger Mekash, Matthew Mungle (Hillbilly Elegy) Matiki Anoff, Larry M. Cherry, Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom) Kimberley Spiteri, Gigi Williams (Mank) Mark Coulier (Pinocchio)

Sound

Nominees TBC (Greyhound) Michael Fentum, William Miller, Mike Prestwood Smith, John Pritchett, Oliver Tarney (News of the World) Sergio Diaz, Zach Seivers, M. Wolf Snyder (Nomadland) Coya Elliott, Ren Klyce, David Parker (Soul) Jaime Baksht, Nicolas Becker, Phillip Bladh, Carlos Cortés, Michelle Couttolenc (Sound of Metal)

Special visual effects

Pete Bebb, Nathan McGuinness, Sebastian von Overheidt (Greyhound) Matt Kasmir, Chris Lawrence, David Watkins (The Midnight Sky) Sean Faden, Steve Ingram, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury (Mulan) Santiago Colomo Martinez, Nick Davis, Greg Fisher (The One and Only Ivan) Scott Fisher, Andrew Jackson, Andrew Lockley (Tenet)

British animated short

Renaldho Pelle, Yanling Wang, Kerry Jade Kolbe (The Fire Next Time) Mole Hill, Laura Duncalf (The Owl and the Pussycat) Daniel Quirke, Jamie MacDonald, Brid Arnstein (The Song of a Lost Boy)

British short film

Jesse Lewis Reece, Ike Newman (Eyelash) Akinola Davies, Rachel Dargavel, Wale Davies (Lizard) John Addis, Rami Sarras Pantoja (Lucky Break) Ghada Eldemellawy (Miss Curvy) Farah Nabulsi (The Present)

Rising Star

Bukky Bakray Conrad Khan Kingsley Ben-Adir Morfydd Clark Sope Dìrísù