A document from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs also reveals that more than 93 percent of patients with Covid-19 in China have recovered.

Covid-19 Global Report # 73, published by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, reveals that there are still nine countries in the world that do not have confirmed cases of coronavirus infections.

Is about Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, Lesotho, Tonga, Vanuatu, Samoa, Kiribati, Solomon Islands and Comoros.

On March 26, the Ministry of Health published a map highlighting the 12 countries that had not yet registered Covid-19 infections. That list was made up of: Burundi, North Korea, Solomon Islands, Lesotho, Malawi, Samoa, Sierra Leone, South Sudan, Tajikistan, Tonga, Turkmenistan and Vanuatu.

Contagions worldwide

The Foreign Ministry document, published on Tuesday, April 28, presents a synthesis of confirmed cases, deaths and recoveries in 28 countries in six regions of the planet.

The published information highlights the high number of recoveries registered by China, the country where the coronavirus pandemic originated. According to the figures presented, 93.37 percent of the total confirmed cases (83,938) in the Asian country have already recovered (78,379).

In the regional comparison, based on figures from Johns Hopkins University, Brazil tops the table of infections in Latin America, with 68,289 confirmed cases. United States It exceeds the number of infections both in North America and globally.

With 232 thousand 128 confirmed cases, Spain It is the country with the highest number of coronavirus infections in Europe. In Africa, the list tops it Egypt (5,042), while in the Middle East it stands out Iran (92 thousand 584).

