These are the news that will come soon to your Android mobile

The Android 12 beta is progressing well, although Google continues to not implement all the new features it announced at I / O 2021. However, it seems that Mountain View still has some features to offer Android 11 users. The company has announced news on Gboard, Android Auto, Google Assistant, and more.

One of the new features that will come soon to Android, are the contextual suggestions from Emoji Kitchen. This feature, available on Gboard for some time, allows you to merge two different emojis and turn it into a sticker to share it through messages or social networks. Now, with the new update, the keyboard will be able to create a personalized emoji based on the conversation.

Contextual suggestions for Emoji Kitchen are now available in the beta version of Gboard. The stable version will be available in late summer for texts in Spanish, English and Portuguese.

Google has also announced a new function related to messaging and its Messages application, available on most Android terminals. Now it is possible set messages as starred so that they are displayed in the upper area of ​​the screen and facilitate the search for that text or image. To highlight a message, the user only has to press and hold on the text

New features in Android Auto and other improvements coming to Android

Android Auto now allows access messaging applications from the home screen. The Google Assistant will be able to become, in a way, like a hands-free system for sending or reading messages.

The ability to customize the home screen from the mobile, activate a dark mode manually or navigate through new tabs in different applications, are some of the new customization functions that will come to the Google system for the car. Finally, Android Auto adds compatibility with charging applications, parking and navigation of electric vehicles.

Google has also announced small Android news that will reach some countries. The command “Hey Google” can now be used to perform actions in more third-party applications. Capital One is one of the applications that will allow you to make arrangements through the wizard.

Voice Access, one of the accessibility functions of Android to control the terminal by voice, it will be able to detect when the user is looking at the screen and it will be activated, only, in this case. In this way, the voice assistant will not wake up when the user is chatting with another person.

Finally, the Android seismic alert system, which is capable of detecting seismic activity through mobile sensors, reaches more countries. This new functionality will be available in the Philippines, Turkey, Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan. The function will send an alert with information and recommendations when an earthquake happens.

