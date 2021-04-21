These are the news that come with Android 12 Developer Preview 3, you can already try it on a Pixel | Technology

Android 12 is getting closer and closer, Google’s roadmap sets a date for the launch of the new version of its mobile operating system after August this year.

We are still in the development phase of Android 12, the engineers are working to create a stable software, full of news and capable. Up to now, two provisional versions have been launched, with today being the one chosen for the third.

The name is Android 12 Developer Preview 3 and it comes with important news. The terminals that can enjoy this preliminary version are the following:

Google Pixel 3 Google Pixel 3XL Google Pixel 3a Google Pixel 3a XL Google Pixel 4 Google Pixel 4 XL Google Pixel 4a Google Pixel 4a 5G Google Pixel 5

The installation process is designed for advanced users since there is a risk of permanently blocking the mobile. The Google blog explains the two installation methods in detail.

The first method is to write a system image to flash memory or install it manually. It is necessary to have Android Flash Tool installed on the computer. The second method is Android 12 transfer on a Pixel device running Android 11, the good thing about this method is that you don’t need to unlock the bootloader.

What’s new in Android 12 Developer Preview

Having made clear the implications of testing the development versions, it is time to talk about everything new that comes in this version. The aesthetic changes will not be as drastic as in past versions, they are continuous and the general design already seen in Android 11 is polished.

Improved design in settings

The colors and icons maintain the same aesthetic as in the previous version, what changes is the spacing between the different sections and, also, the size. Now everything is something bigger. They also bet on curves, the interface has been rounded.

Applications home screen

On Android 12 The application loading screen will first show the icon of the application to load and this will expand generating an animation. This change in design will allow everything to look much more fluid. From the point of view of developers, they will be able to modify and customize this screen to their liking thanks to a new API.

Increased compatibility with Camera2

This version integrates extensions from CameraX to Camera2, with it Android would make it easier for developers to use this camera API in different applications. This, in principle, would improve the cameras used by the applications and HDR options or night modes could be added in a more efficient way.

Ultra high resolution sensor support

The cameras of high-end phones are increasingly higher resolution and Android has to cope with it. This development release adds native support for Quad Bayer ultra-high resolution sensors.

Notification template for calls

Android wants to end the disparity in the design of some of its menus, among them is the call notification. Android 12 now offers a template that can be used by other applications and thus maintain the aesthetic line.

Redesigned battery and storage menu

The facelift suffered by both menus comes to make them more understandable at a glance, that there is no need to dive between its sections to know the main data.

These are the main novelties of the Android 12 Developer Preview 3, some others are much more technical and concern more developers. To enjoy the stable version of Android 12 there are still several months to go, if you have a Pixel terminal and you see yourself capable, you can encourage yourself to try and send information to Google so that this new version of its operating system can be improved to the maximum.