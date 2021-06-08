These are the news that come to the Google Pixel

Summer is loaded for Google Pixel users, who will see how their devices will receive interesting news very soon. This has been made known by the Mountain View company. Since leisure options to other security and privacy, these are all the news that you will be able to enjoy shortly.

Much more privacy and improved security

The Google Photos app will now have a new folder in which to save all those photos that require more privacy or that you do not want anyone to see. The main novelty is that photos can be sent directly from the camera, so it couldn’t be easier. These photos, although they will be saved on the device itself, will not be accessible or visible in any way to anyone other than you. In order to view them, you must use a password or biometric fingerprint identification.

But Google’s concern for our own physical integrity goes further. Car accident detection is enabled in Spain, but it has already saved lives in other countries. In the event of a traffic incident, the device he will ask you if you are okay, and in case of no response, you can make a phone call to emergency services. A method that is presented as an added security option and that will help those who are in a compromised situation.

In the same way, a functionality that is interesting for the times is implemented. The massive use of mobile technology means that, on occasions, let’s go clueless with the phone in hand as we walk. The new function that Google has dubbed “Look ahead” and that is integrated into “Digital Wellbeing”. Your Pixel device will detect if you are walking and will periodically remind you to look up from the screen.