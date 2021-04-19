These are the new speed limits that take effect in May

Enlarge

ACD April 19, 2021

As of May 11, the speed limits in the city change. If you have not found out yet, we will tell you how they look.

It was approved at the end of last year, but It will not be until May 11 when it comes into force Definitively. We are talking about one of the reforms of the Traffic Law that is going to impact drivers the most. We talk about changes in speed limits on urban roads

According to Royal Decree 970/2020, which modifies article 50 of the General Traffic Regulations and which will be published in the Official State Gazette (BOE) in mid-May, they are established new speed limits in urban areas, which depend on the type of road.

These are the roads whose boundaries change

Thus, on those roads with a single platform for the road and sidewalk, also known as ground level, the maximum speed will be 20 km / h. Those roads with a single lane in each direction of movement, the limit is located at 30 km / h.

On the other hand, those urban roads with two or more lanes will maintain the limit of 50 km / h, while it will be 40 km / h for those vehicles that transport dangerous goods. Highways and highways that run within the town will have a maximum speed of 80 km / h, although this limit that may be extended by the municipal authority. Finally, on highways and highways outside the town the generic limit of 120 km / h is maintained, which was the one that was already established.

After a publication on the social network Twitter of the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT), where these limits were recalled that will come into force in less than a month, the users of this social network have not seemed too in agreement with the measurement, with opinions that indicate that traffic jams will increase, travel time will increase and there is even a voice that focuses on improving roads to increase road safety instead of reducing limits speed.