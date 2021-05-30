These are the new Samsung phones compatible with the function of running multiple Android applications in Windows 10 | Technology

Microsoft and Samsung have made a new batch of high-end devices compatible with this functionality.

Since the beginning of the year Windows 10 is already capable of running multiple Android applications simultaneously thanks to the Your Phone application, a very interesting feature but unfortunately only available for a very limited set of high-end Samsung phones.

However, over the weeks, Samsung and Microsoft have worked so that the functionality of running multiple Android applications on the desktop is compatible with a larger number of Samsung devices, which are the ones that have just been announced.

In case you don’t know it yet, thanks to the popular application Your Phone for Windows 10, you can stream multiple Android applications simultaneously to the desktop, meeting a few simple requirements, although the most difficult is to have a compatible high-end Samsung phone.

Although the first compatible list of Samsung devices was limited to certain releases, some devices such as the Galaxy S20 and the Galaxy Note 10, among others, have now just been included.

The original list of Samsung phones compatible with this feature was as follows:

Samsung Galaxy Note20 5G Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G Samsung Galaxy S20 5G Samsung Galaxy S20 + 5G Samsung S20 Ultra 5G Samsung Galaxy S21 5G Samsung Galaxy S21 + 5G Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

Now according to mspoweruser, these are the new Samsung devices added:

Samsung Galaxy Fold Samsung Galaxy Note10 Samsung Galaxy Note10 + Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite Samsung Galaxy S20

Remember that you must meet a series of requirements to make this feature effective for running multiple Android applications simultaneously on the desktop, among which are:

Have Windows 10 updated, specifically since the May 2020 update Have one of the previously exposed Samsung phones Obviously have the Your Phone application downloaded on both the mobile and Windows 10 The Android device and the computer must be connected to the same Wi-Fi network

As you can see, at the moment this feature is only aimed at Samsung phones, one of the main criticisms that this functionality has received since its original birth, but perhaps with Project Latte everything could change in the future.