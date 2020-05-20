May is not over yet and Netflix It was already advanced, a few hours ago announced the premieres that it will launch for June; now that the quarantine due to the Covid-19, Here we leave you a list of the movies, series, anime and more that come to the streaming platform for you to enjoy with your family.

Prepare your popcorn, soda and snacks for a few marathon afternoons.

Series

June 1: Keeping up with the Kardashians: Season 1-2, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Season 1-2, The Titan Games, The Real Housewives of New York City: Season 1-2, Top Chef: Season 1- 2, The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Season 1-2, The Midnight Cantina: Season 1-3.

June 2: Modern Family: Season 7-9, Fuller House: Final Episodes

June 4: Do you hear me?

June 5: 13 Reasons Why: Season 4, Queer Eye: Season 5

June 9: Modern Family: Season 10

June 10: Reality Z

June 12: From appointment to appointment: Season 2, Crime Story: The Search, F is for Family: Season 4

June 14: Marcella: Season 3

June 19: The Sinner: Jamie, The Politician: Season 2

June 24: divine delicacies

June 26: Love and live

Films

June 1: Nonstop Love, The Good Wife, Hancock, Jack Reacher: Under Fire, Now Thirteen, The New Big Scam, Underworld: The Awakening, Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, The Last Airbender, A Great Dad , Men, women and children.

June 7: King Arthur: The Legend of the Sword

June 12: 5 bloods

June 19: The Wasp Network, Feel the rhythm, Train to my destination.

June 23: Victoria and Abdul

June 24: No one knows I’m here

June 26: Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga, Wonder Woman

June 30: Adú, Baby: The crime apprentice, Back to the future, Back to the future III, Lost in Tokyo, Perfume of a woman, Immortal enemy, The Dark Tower, Robin Hood.

Documentaries and Specials

June 3: Genie of the ABC

June 10: Lenox Hill

June 19: Babies: Part 2, The Soldier’s Family

June 23: Eric Andre: Legalize everything

June 24: Athlete A

Children and family

June 2: Vera: Rainbow Rescue

June 6: The corpse of the bride

June 12: Kipo and the Age of Magnimales: Season 2

June 13: Alexa & Katie Part 4

June 19: The Kingdom of Rhymes

June 30: The Grinch

Anime

June 4: BAKI: The Saga of the Great Raitai Tournament

June 18: Cat’s Love

June 30: Brand New Animal

