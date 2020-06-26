Organized crime in Mexico has not stopped using small and propeller planes, however, they now also use Gulfstream, Learjet, and Hawker brand turbine planes (Photo: Ministry of National Defense of the Guatemalan Army)

Mexican drug traffickers have changed the way they transport drugs when implementing the use of light aircraft more advanced and faster: the most notable change is in the transition from propeller aircraft to turbine aircraft, assured Armando Ruiz Ayala, head of the operations area of ​​the Integrated Air Surveillance System (SIVA) of the Mexican Air Force (FAM).

Ruiz Ayala told El Universal that a plane seized by the Mexican Army in Mahahual, Quintana Roo, in January this year, transported around a ton of cocaine. Also, possessed the ability to avoid FAM radars and fighter jets.

Organized crime in Mexico has not stopped using small and propeller planes, however, they now also use Gulfstream, Learjet, and Hawker brand aircraft for transport weapons, money, and drugs from South America to Mexico and finally to the United States.

The drug traffickers, according to the SIVA chief of operations, are « modifying the way they operatethey used to use small propeller planes, but now they use turbine engine planes, with higher speed and higher load capacity«

However, he added that the federal government has the necessary technology, such as radars and fighter jets, to detect illegal aircraft. For example, a fleet of three planes can form a shield that forces pilots, who work for cartels, land in Guatemala or Belize and not in Mexico.

« Mexico has an air shield that allows you to detect any irregular or suspicious flight. When they find out, they don’t dare enter Mexican airspace because they know they will be detected and intercepted, which is why they land before« , said.

On average, Mexican authorities detect three irregular flights each month at the southern border from the country. Most of these come from Venezuela. However, a greater amount has been recorded since January of this year: nine illegal aircraft were identified in that month.

Since the six-year term of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador began on December 1, 2018, the government has registered 630 irregular flights, of which 80 were classified as illegal.

The López Obrador administration has seized weapons, planes, and drugs worth about $ 3.5 billion of pesos.

According to Ruiz Ayala, the Mexican Air Force and the federal government have identified the flight and landing routes used by organized crime groups. The most common route is Venezuela-Nicaragua-Mexico, and most of these flights land in the states of Chiapas, Tabasco, and Quintana Roo using clandestine airstrips, illegal airfields, and alfalfa fields.

A common practice for pilots working for cartels is set the planes on fire once the drugs were successfully transported.

The national air space is protected by the Comprehensive Air Surveillance System (SIVA), the technology to detect satellite aircrafts without flight permits that transport drugs and illegal money.

It has 80 elements of its staff that work 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. They carry out control, computation, communications, intelligence, recognition actions and they allow making decisions in real time in Mexican security operations.

This center allows detecting all the aircraft that fly over the country and are suspected of illegal activities, Thanks to his actions, more than seven tons of drugs, weapons and millions of pesos have been seized so far in this administration.

Amounts of methamphetamine, marijuana, cocaine and heroin are frequently seized on flights, according to a report from the Comprehensive Air Force Surveillance System. Most flights are detected in Sinaloa and Durango, as well as on the southern border.

