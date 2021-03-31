These are the new Netflix premieres in April 2021

Netflix premieres for April 2021 are, as usual, the most numerous. A barrage of series, films and documentaries reach the streaming platform’s catalog to continue increasing the bulk of the content available on the platform.

Among the great Netflix premieres in April, stand out new own content, exclusive movies and series, and a fairly complete list of documentaries and special chapters.

In addition, as usual, Netflix premieres arrive with a lot of their own content, both national and international, that join catalog background tapes and series for all tastes. Perhaps a section, the latter, less numerous than the list of films.

All Netflix releases in April 2021

Movies on Netflix

Cornered, released April 1, Nim’s Island, released April 1, American, released April 1, Eveing, released April 1, People Places Things, released April 1, David’s Life Gale, premiering April 1 Warrior Souls – The Season of the Wind, premiering April 1 Warrior Souls – The Flower Season, premiering April 1 Warrior Souls – The Season of Birds, premiering April 1 April Rambo III, released April 1 Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, released April 1 The Power of Tai Chi, released April 1 Terganjung – The Movie, released April 1 Madame Claude, Opening April 2, Just Say Yes, Opening April 2 Asphalt Cowboy, Opening April 2 Dora and the Lost City, Opening April 3 The World’s Last Geeks – Happy Apocalypse! premieres April 6 Patrol Thunder, premieres April 9 Have you ever seen fireflies ?, premieres April 9 Night in Paradise, premieres April 9 Drop off anytime Opening April 12 Nezhu: The Reborn of a God, opening April 12 Of Love and Monsters, opening April 14 Transfer of Souls, opening April 14 With You to Death, opening April 15 April 16 Into the Beat – Your Heart Dances, released April 16 Arlo the Alligator Boy, released April 16 Hitchhiker, released April 22 Tell Me When You, released April 23 The appearance of the Things, released April 29, Mitchells vs. the Machines, released April 30.

Series on Netflix

The Snake, premiering April 2 Family Reunion season 3 premiering April 5 Easy Money, premiering April 7 From Yakuza to Householder, premiering April 8 Heavenly Officials Blessing *, premiering April 9 April.My Love – Six Great Love Stories, premiering April 13. Daddy, cut yourself a bit !, premiering April 14. Why Are you Like this, premiere April 16. Fast & Furious – Spies to Everything gas season 4 premiere on April 16 Luis Miguel: The series season 2 premiere on April 18 Vis a vis: el oasis, premiere on April 20 Zero, premiere on April 21 Shadow and bone, premiere on 23 April 30, The Innocent, released April 30.

Documentaries and other Netflix premieres

Chamber of Terror * season 2 premiere on April 1, The Clothes that marked us, premiere on April 1, Coded bias, premiere on April 5, Many, children, a monkey and a castle, premiere on April 7. Big Mess – The Indian Wedding Industry Season 2 Premiere April 7 Marry or Die, Premiere April 7 This is a Heist – World’s Greatest Art Theft, Premiere April 7 Why What Did You Kill Me ?, released April 14, Dolly Parton: A Musicares Tribute, released April 16, Life in Color with David Attenborough, released April 22, The Search for Sheela, released April 22 Star Pets, premiered April 30.

