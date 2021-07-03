These are the new LEGO pieces made from recycled plastic | Life

In the future playing with LEGO will be much more sustainable, and possibly fun.

We have all played with LEGO once, giving free rein to our creativity and imagination, but we could do the same again in the future with pieces that are much more sustainable and committed to the environment.

And it is that LEGO has confirmed that it is working on new pieces based on recycled plastic that could be put on sale in the future. However, the objective of the LEGO group is that all its products have sustainable material by 2030.

The LEGO Group, the Danish game maker, presented a brick prototype made from recycled plastic. Specifically, it is PET (polyethylene terephthalate) plastic from discarded bottles that constitutes the first piece that meets the company’s “strict quality and safety requirements”. According to what they say, a 1 l PET plastic bottle offers enough raw material for 10 pieces or 2X4 LEGO bricks.

“The biggest challenge in our journey to sustainability is rethinking and innovating new materials that are as durable, strong and high-quality as our existing bricks, and that fit with the LEGO elements manufactured over the last 60 years,” he said. Tim brooks, Vice President of Environmental Responsibility of the LEGO Group.

At the moment these sustainable pieces are in the experimentation phase, and therefore it will take some time until they are introduced in our future toys that we can buy in stores.

However, the company will continue to test and develop the PET formulation and will decide whether to move to the pilot production phase, something that could take at least a year.

“Experimenting and failing is an important part of learning and innovation. Just as children build, undo and rebuild with LEGO bricks at home, we do the same in our lab, “adds Brooks.