A new month has arrived and with it, new animals and fish to Animal Crossing: New Horizons. This catalog will change constantly and in May Northern Hemisphere users can stop chasing tarantulas and start hunting for scorpions, which are now the most expensive animals in the game.

Similarly, fish like Angelfish, Betta, Great Purple Emperor, Banded Dragonfly, and Queen Alexandra’s Birdwing are already available on our side of the world. On the other hand, in the southern hemisphere tarantulas will begin to appear. Here is a list of the news that have come to the ecosystem this month:

New insects and fish coming to the islands of the northern hemisphere:

-Angel fish: found in rivers at 4 p.m. at 9 a.m.

-Congregated dragonfly: it is from 8 a.m. at 5 p.m.

-Betta: Found in rivers from 9 a.m. at 4 p.m.

-Bagre: Found in ponds at 4 p.m. at 9 a.m.

-Diving beetles: Found on the surfaces of ponds and rivers from 8 a.m. at 7 p.m.

-Rana: it is in ponds all day

-Giant horse mackerel: it is on the pier all day

-Great Purple Emperor: Found from 8 a.m. at 4 p.m.

-Mahi-Mahi: is on the pier all day

-Bitefish: Found in rivers from 9 a.m. at 4 p.m.

-Pondskater: Found on the surfaces of ponds and rivers from 8 a.m. at 4 p.m.

-Birdwing of Queen Alexandria: found from 8 a.m. at 4 p.m.

-Rainbowfish: Found in rivers from 9 a.m. at 4 p.m.

-Rosalia Batesi Beetle: Found on tree stumps all day

-Scorpio: Found from 7 p.m. at 4 a.m.

-Violin beetle: found on tree stumps all day

New insects and fish coming to the islands of the southern hemisphere:

-Sweet: it is found in rivers all day

-Blowfish: Found in the ocean from 6 p.m. at 4 a.m.

-Damselfly: it is found all day

-Football fish: Found in the ocean at 4 p.m. at 9 a.m.

-Mole cricket: it is underground all day

-Tarantula: it is from 7 PM to 4 AM

-Tuna: it is on the pier all day

Speaking of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, check out this awesome game guide with over a thousand pages. Similarly, the Metropolitan Museum of Art has opened its doors through this title.

Via: Comicbook

.