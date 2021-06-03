these are the new features that you will be able to use soon

After endless rumors, leaks, options included and eliminated in the betas, WhatsApp confirms the arrival of new features. And this time he does it in a totally different way. It has been through a conversation with Wabetainfo in which Mark Zuckerberg and Will Cathcart, head of WhatsApp participated.

Both executives were talking to the media about the future of the application, as well as the new functions that will arrive soon. Self-erasing photos, multi-device support and the new iPad app.

About the functionalities themselves there is nothing new that we have not told you differently from what is filtered in the betas, but for the multi-device mode. Managers have confirmed to Wabetainfo that, when this functionality is launched, you will not need to have your mobile connected to use WhatsApp on a different device than the main one.

Multi-device WhatsApp includes compatibility for iPad and will work offline on mobile

Mark Zuckerberg has explained that the inclusion of this multi-device functionality is “a great technical challenge to synchronize all your messages and content”, however, Will Cathcart confirms that the WhatsApp multi-device will be implemented in a public beta in two months.

The multi-device will also open the door to more devices and systems. With this, WhatsApp on iPad will be compatible and Up to 4 paired devices can be connected.

We also have more details on the mode that automatically erases multimedia content. As the company has confirmed through the aforementioned medium, we can send photos that erase themselves.

The operation is simple: photos and videos They can only be viewed once and once viewed they are automatically deleted. However, there is no protection for screenshots, and WhatsApp itself will notify the user of this.

At the moment, yes, there is no exact date for its launch beyond its implementation in the public beta in the coming months. However, it is good news for all users since, little by little, WhatsApp begins to to keep up with your competition regarding the new functionality.

