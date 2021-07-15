These are the new emojis that could arrive in 2021

Emojipedia has revealed what the emojis will be candidates to appear soon on mobile devices. This is a wide variety of new icons focused on inclusivity.

The emojis in the proposal include a melting face, one covering her mouth, one waving, a dotted face, and one about to cry. Also the emoji of a person with a crown, gender neutral.

Also in relation to inclusion, the emojis of a pregnant non-binary gender person and a pregnant man are included. Also, new gestures with the hands such as those of forming a heart or crossed index and thumb.

The new gestures, in addition to some existing ones, such as the handshake, will be offered in more than 15 skin tones, which will also reach the existing prince and princess emojis.

Credit: Emojipedia

To all these are added the coral emojis, lotus flower, empty nest, nest with eggs, beans, glass spilling liquid, mouth biting its lips, flask, game slide, wheel, mirror ball.

And, the list goes on with the emojis for low battery, crutch, X-ray, bubbles, ID cards, and math equals sign.

The new emojis will arrive in September

It should be noted that, being a proposal, the designs they are not finished yet, and some of the mentioned emojis may not reach mobile devices in the future. However, most of those included in the draft end up being accepted.

Behind these emojis is the Unicode Consortium. It is a non-profit organization that is responsible for coordinating the development of the Unicode standard. However, the published designs do not usually arrive identical to the platforms.

That is, each manufacturer adapts them to their own design lines. For example, Apple will make the necessary changes to make emojis look according to its iOS operating system. Android, for its part, will do the same.

If everything goes according to plan (there have already been delays due to the pandemic), the Unicode Consortium should present the version 14.0 of the emojis in September of this year. In this way, they would reach the devices at the end of 2021 or 2022.

Also in Ezanime.net