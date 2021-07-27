These are the Netflix titles that go in August

These are the Netflix titles that are leaving in August | Instagram
On this occasion we will mention to you which series and movies leave the platform of Netflix in the next month of August 2021, so you are still in time to give them a last look, because the month of July is practically over.
Unfortunately with the arrival of a new month, we say goodbye to a list of content that will no longer be available on Netflix.
A new month is coming, new emotions to discover, and also to say goodbye, this is how it will also happen with the series and movies of the Netflix platform.
And while the arrival of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games sparked our passion for sports, it might also be necessary to take time to watch some of the content that you will no longer be able to see in exchange for your subscription.
So without further ado, we show you the titles that will say goodbye to the platform in the coming weeks:
Series
August 1
Grand Designs
bleach
Hinterland
Queen of no marriage
Regal academy
Fool of us
Operation Ouch
Aussie Gold Hunters
The beginning and end of the universe
Empire of the tsars
Everyday miracles
Genius of the Ancient World
The times of Pablo Escobar
August 2nd
Marching orders
6th August
Vampire girl
August 12
Orphan Black