These are the Netflix premieres in April – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Between the lines

The covid-19 pandemic still keeps most people confined to home waiting for everything to return to “normal”. During all this time, Netflix has been one of the main allies to endure isolation. The streaming platform never ceases to surprise each month with new movies and series, and of course April will not be the exception, as its list of premieres promises to keep you glued to your TV screen.

Without a doubt, April is for series lovers, because this month the second season of Luis Miguel arrives on the platform, the series, which will immerse you in the tumultuous life of El Sol and will reveal new passages of the disappearance of his mom, Marcela Basteri.

Now, if movies are your thing, don’t worry because Netflix will release more than 10 titles, including Thunder Force, a comedy starring Melissa McCarthy and Oscar-winner Octavia Spencer. But if you prefer the classics we have excellent news for you because some of Steven Spielberg’s most acclaimed films will be available.

Here we leave you the complete list of movies and series that will premiere this April 2021 on Netflix.

Movies on Netflix- April 2021

This Girl Is A Mess – April 1

Madness in Paradise – April 1

Patch Adams – April 1

Rambo III – April 1

The Lost World: Jurassic Park – April 1

Catch me if you can – April 1

Schindler’s List – April 1

Explicit Lyrics – April 1

The children of the street – April 1

A Lady on Wheels – April 1

Walking the Tightrope – April 1

The Death of Stalin – April 2

Up to Heaven – April 2

Run April -2

Philadelphia Cowboys – April 2

Thunder Force – April 9

Love and monsters- April 14

Seven years in Tibet- April 15

Madame Curie – Apr 15

See you -April 21

Tell me when you – April 23

Deadly Suspicion – April 29

Series on Netflix- April 2021

Scream We’re Filming You (Season 2) – April 1

The Serpent – April 2

Marriage or Death Matter – April 7

Dad, stop embarrassing me! – April 14th

Luis Miguel – The Series (Season 2) – April 18

Zero – April 21

Shadow and Bone – April 23

The Innocent – April 30

Star Pets – April 30

Documentaries and specials

Secrets of Great British Castles (Season 1) – April 1

Encrypted Prejudice – April 5

Dolly Parton: A MusiCares Tribute – April 7

This Is A Heist: The World’s Biggest Art Theft – April 7

My Love: Six Great Love Stories -April 13

Why did they kill me? – April 14th

Life in Color with David Attenborough – April 22

Heroes: Silence and Rock & Roll -April 23

Headspace Guide to Good Sleep – April 28

Anime on Netflix

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – April 1

From Yakuza to Housewife – April 8

Yasuke – April 29

Children and family

Shrek – April 1

Shrek 2 – April 1

Barbie: Princess Adventure – April 1

Heroes of the Apocalypse: Happy Final Days! – 6 of April

Fast & Furious: Spies at the Wheel (Season 4) – April 16

The Mitchell family vs. The Machines – April 30