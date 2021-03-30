These are the Netflix premieres in April – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Between the lines

The covid-19 pandemic still keeps most people confined to home waiting for everything to return to “normal”. During all this time, Netflix has been one of the main allies to endure isolation. The streaming platform never ceases to surprise each month with new movies and series, and of course April will not be the exception, as its list of premieres promises to keep you glued to your TV screen.
Without a doubt, April is for series lovers, because this month the second season of Luis Miguel arrives on the platform, the series, which will immerse you in the tumultuous life of El Sol and will reveal new passages of the disappearance of his mom, Marcela Basteri.
Now, if movies are your thing, don’t worry because Netflix will release more than 10 titles, including Thunder Force, a comedy starring Melissa McCarthy and Oscar-winner Octavia Spencer. But if you prefer the classics we have excellent news for you because some of Steven Spielberg’s most acclaimed films will be available.
Here we leave you the complete list of movies and series that will premiere this April 2021 on Netflix.
Movies on Netflix- April 2021
This Girl Is A Mess – April 1
Madness in Paradise – April 1
Patch Adams – April 1
Rambo III – April 1
The Lost World: Jurassic Park – April 1
Catch me if you can – April 1
Schindler’s List – April 1
Explicit Lyrics – April 1
The children of the street – April 1
A Lady on Wheels – April 1
Walking the Tightrope – April 1
The Death of Stalin – April 2
Up to Heaven – April 2
Run April -2
Philadelphia Cowboys – April 2
Thunder Force – April 9
Love and monsters- April 14
Seven years in Tibet- April 15
Madame Curie – Apr 15
See you -April 21
Tell me when you – April 23
Deadly Suspicion – April 29
Series on Netflix- April 2021
Scream We’re Filming You (Season 2) – April 1
The Serpent – April 2
Marriage or Death Matter – April 7
Dad, stop embarrassing me! – April 14th
Luis Miguel – The Series (Season 2) – April 18
Zero – April 21
Shadow and Bone – April 23
The Innocent – April 30
Star Pets – April 30
Documentaries and specials
Secrets of Great British Castles (Season 1) – April 1
Encrypted Prejudice – April 5
Dolly Parton: A MusiCares Tribute – April 7
This Is A Heist: The World’s Biggest Art Theft – April 7
My Love: Six Great Love Stories -April 13
Why did they kill me? – April 14th
Life in Color with David Attenborough – April 22
Heroes: Silence and Rock & Roll -April 23
Headspace Guide to Good Sleep – April 28
Anime on Netflix
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – April 1
From Yakuza to Housewife – April 8
Yasuke – April 29
Children and family
Shrek – April 1
Shrek 2 – April 1
Barbie: Princess Adventure – April 1
Heroes of the Apocalypse: Happy Final Days! – 6 of April
Fast & Furious: Spies at the Wheel (Season 4) – April 16
The Mitchell family vs. The Machines – April 30