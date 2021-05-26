These are the Netflix premieres for today May 26 | Pixabay

After a day of absence from premieres, the Netflix platform premieres two documentaries and a movie, so we’ll tell you the details, so keep reading to find out what’s new today.

After a long weekend without premieres on the platform, finally, the streaming giant, Netflix, premieres a series of productions for this Wednesday.

It may interest you: Netflix could enter the video game market

The truth is that the last week of May is loaded with premieres on the main streaming platforms.

This is how new series and movies are available starting this week on Netflix, Amazon, HBO and Disney Plus platforms.

However, this time we will only focus on the premieres within the red logo platform so take note of today’s premieres.

Netflix releases:

1

Roberto Baggio: El Divino (MOVIE)

Roberto Baggio, a world football legend with more than twenty years of career who went through everything: the debut odyssey, unforgettable duels and difficult coaches.

two

David Copeland: The Man Who Terrified London (DOCUMENTARY)

A documentary about the 1999 bombings that targeted minority groups in London and the frantic search for the far-right extremist responsible for them.