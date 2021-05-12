These are the Netflix premieres for today May 12, 2021 | Instagram

Today a total of four productions arrive at the platform from Netflix and we will tell you all the details so you can take a look at these news that the great of streaming brings to its subscribers.

For this Wednesday Netflix has prepared a variety of productions for all tastes among its millions of subscribers, giving way to the weekend to enjoy especially from the comfort of home.

It may interest you: Do you want to work at Netflix? These are the requirements

Advancing us a bit, this Friday the ‘Halston’ platform, the new Serie Created by Ryan Murphy with Ewan McGregor as legendary fashion designer Roy Halston Frowick and explores the enormous influence of his creative thinking in the New York fashion world of the 70s and 80s.

In addition, will also be available ‘The woman in the window’, thriller starring Amy Adams and adapting AJ Finn’s best seller.

Undoubtedly these two are the premieres most anticipated of the week however, in what comes its day, we will mention the news of today.

Here’s what’s coming to Netflix this Wednesday: