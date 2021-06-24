These are the Netflix premieres for today June 23, 2021 | Instagram
The famous platform Netflix brings to its millions of subscribers a rather unusual list of premieres for this Wednesday, June 23, so if you no longer know what to see, keep reading to get an idea of what’s new.
If you wanted a good marathon of various series and movies, the great red logo platform, today debuts an unusual variety for a simple Wednesday.
It is nothing more and nothing less than four different productions that are ready for all its subscribers.
Below the novelties coming to Netflix today:
1
Playing with Fire: Season 2 (SERIES)
A new season is coming, with new singles and a dream life in paradise, where the only thing that separates them from $ 100,000 is chastity.
two
The House of Flowers: The Movie (MOVIE)
The De la Mora brothers hatch an evil plan to break into the old family home and retrieve a vitally important hidden treasure.
3
Fairytale Love (MOVIE)
A stand-up comedian and aspiring actress meets a wealthy college student who seems too good to be true.
4
The Wanninkhof – Carabantes case (DOCUMENTARY)
In 1999, someone took Rocío Wanninkhof’s life. They suspect his mother’s ex-partner, Dolores Vázquez. Could it have been her? A second victim will reveal the truth.