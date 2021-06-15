These are the Netflix premieres for today June 15 | Pixabay

Today we will introduce you to the novelties that famous platform Netflix brings you and its millions of subscribers who are looking forward to many of its new titles this June

It will be a new special of “Elite”And also a total of three productions that will reach the Netflix platform this Tuesday, June 15.

The second day of the week has arrived, and as expected, the great of streaming is not far behind and it is for that reason that it has prepared these productions, to make way for its big premieres of the weekend.

Here are the Netflix premieres this Tuesday:

Elite short stories: Nadia Guzmán

One of the three miniseries that take place during the summer, just before the restart of classes in Las Encinas.

Captain Phillips

Four Somali pirates capture a cargo ship and hold the captain hostage, causing the explosive deployment of the United States Navy.

My first kiss

This funny and moving story of transition to adulthood portrays a memorable summer in the life of precocious 11-year-old Vada and her best friend, Thomas J.