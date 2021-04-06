These are the Netflix premieres for today April 5, 2021 | Pixabay

We started another week and a total of two productions start the week within the platform from Netflix, so if you had run out of anything to watch, you will surely want to find out all the news it brings to you.

To start the first week of April with attitude and of course continuing with the Easter holidays, the streaming giant has prepared for its millions of subscribers two productions.

This is how after a march full of premieres From series like Red Sky, Who m @ t0 a Sara ?, The One and Country Comfort, Netflix continues to give you hours of entertainment with more news.

This week the third season of the comedy Family Reunion arrives on the platform; the Swedish thriller, Easy Money, and the anime From Yakuza to Householder.

Here’s what’s coming to Netflix this Monday, April 5:

Encrypted Prejudice (DOCUMENTARY)

This is a project that analyzes the discovery made by Joy Buolamwini of MIT Media Lab about the racial bias present in technology algorithms and the consequences that arise from there.

Family Reunion 3 (SERIES)

The Netflix original series, aimed at the youngest members of the household, tells the story of the “McKellan” family, who may lack money, but have plenty of love. With this they will go through sadness, loss and all kinds of adversity.