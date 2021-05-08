These are the Netflix premieres for this May 7 | Instagram

Today the platform Netflix has for its subscribers a premiere which was undoubtedly highly anticipated, ideal for the weekend, so if you are a fan you will surely continue it, and if you have not seen it, this is the right time.

The famous Netflix platform has this list friday 7 May a quite powerful series for the platform’s subscribers, and a weekend full of premieres to enjoy from the comfort of home.

It may interest you: Netflix launches a new teaser and trailer for “Stranger Things” 4

Jupiter’s legacy is an American television series of superheroes created by Steven S. DeKnight, based on the homonymous comic series by Mark Millar and Frank Quitely, which today reaches the catalog of the red logo platform.

The series stars Josh Duhamel, Ben Daniels, Leslie Bibb, Elena Kampouris, Andrew Horton, Mike Wade, and Matt Lanter.

Here is what arrives on the platform this Friday, May 7:

1

The Legacy of Jupiter (SERIES)

They are the first generation of superheroes, however, when they must pass the responsibility to their children, the rules are no longer the same, and things get tense.

The production starring Josh Duhamel, Ben Daniels and Leslie Bibb, to name a few, has eight episodes for its first season and the times of each chapter vary between 35 and 56 minutes.

It is worth mentioning that the series comes to Netflix after the recent premiere of “Thunder Force”, starring Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer, where the comedy brings together two superheroines to fight crime.