These are the Netflix premieres for the last day of June

This Wednesday, June 30, the last day of the month, a miniseries and a film completely different from each other arrive at the famous platform from Netflix, so you better sit back and enjoy a marathon afternoon.

For this Wednesday the most famous platform in the world is prepared with a movie and a miniseries, both with different narrative genres and, of course, with different effects for the viewer.

Today is the last day of the month and tomorrow we will begin the second semester of the year, a year in which we have been recovering the lifestyle that we had long before the health contingency.

This is how premieres They are becoming more and more interesting and have even reached theaters, however, digital platforms continue to lead in this matter.

Netflix premieres for this June 30:

United States: The Movie (MOVIE)

Chainsaw-wielding George Washington and his company Sam Adams team up to defeat the British in this burlesque version of the American Revolution.

Sophie: An as3s1n9to in West Cork – Miniseries (DOCUMENTARY)

This series about real cr1m3n3s is based on the as3s1n9to of Sophie Toscan du Plantier, the French woman who was found dead near her vacation home.