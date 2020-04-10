Researchers at the Furman Center at New York University, which studies housing, neighborhoods, and urban policy, uncovered clues to which areas of the city, epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in the United States, are currently the most affected.

Experts looked at what characteristics of those New York neighborhoods put residents at risk of getting COVID-19 and found that the strongest factors are having a large proportion of black and Hispanic residents; having a high proportion of overcrowded apartments and having a large proportion of residents without college degrees.

“Workers with college degrees have a much better chance of working remotely and therefore take more safe refuge in their homes,” said Ingrid Gould Ellen, faculty director at the Furman Center and one of the authors of the research.

In addition to being less likely to work from home, untitled residents are more likely to rely on public transportation, creating an increased risk of exposure for them.

According to the analysis, which examined information available to the public, in neighborhoods with the highest COVID-19 case rates an average of 28.7% of residents had a college degree compared to 47.3% of residents of neighborhoods with the lowest infection rates.

Ingrid Gould Ellen explained that some of those without college degrees are people who work in essential industries, such as transportation employees and grocery store workers.

Another worrying factor is racial disparities both in regards to COVID-19 infections like death rates.

“The coronavirus appears to have had a disparate impact on communities of color,” the researchers write in their analysis. The neighborhoods with the highest COVID-19 cases have the highest proportion of black and Hispanic residents. Whiter neighborhoods tend to have lower concentrations of those infected, a phenomenon that reflects racial differences in national telecommuting trends.

Fewer than 1 in 5 black workers and 1 in 6 Hispanic workers can work remotely, according to the Economic Policy Institute.

Preliminary data released by the Bill De Blasio government as of April 9 found that 34% of deaths in New York City were from Hispanic residents (29% of the population) and 28% from black residents (22% of the population), compared to 27% of deaths of white residents (32% of the population) and 7% of deaths of Asian residents (14% of the population).

The Bronx has been more affected by coronavirus deaths than any other district: 20% of deaths and 17% of the population. “The Bronx not only has a higher prevalence of pre-existing conditions, but it also has a higher representation in the essential workforce,” said Council Member Ritchie Torres.

The governor of the state of New York, Andrew Cuomo, assured this Thursday that he will do more tests for the detection of COVID-19 in neighborhoods with large Latin American and African American communities to “learn” and know why the highest rate of victims is registered in these two groups.

“Let’s learn how and why this virus kills, especially” these communities. “Why do we have higher death rates among African Americans and Latinos and what do we do about it?” Cuomo said at a press conference in which he announced that several places will be opened to carry out tests in these areas.

In collaboration with New York University and the Department of Health, data and information will be collected from those affected to “find policies and provide a solution”, as well as to answer questions such as Where do these people live? Where do you work? What is your socioeconomic situation? Where do you socialize? “

In New York State, 799 people have died from coronavirus in the past 24 hours, a new daily high, while the total death toll exceeds 7,000 statewide.