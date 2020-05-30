The premise of time travel is not new to the entertainment and film industry. Most movies and series portray trips through man-made machines. The DeLorean from Back to the Future is the perfect example, it is a car that serves as a transport so that the protagonists can move through time. The same goes for Looper, Terminator, 12 Monkeys, Timecop and many more.

All of them They have used human endeavors and their ability to challenge the “rules of nature”, to think of a journey through time and space.

In Dark, the German Netflix series that premiered in late 2017, things were different. Yes, the center of the story is time travel, but not in the way that we have seen it for decades. In Dark, the time machine is nature itself, which reveals itself to man as a complex possibility, but not impossible.

Note: Dark is one of the most acclaimed series, and its third and final season is one month away from premiere on Netflix.

Based on different scientific theories such as the Einstein-Rosen bridge, also known as a wormhole and the Higgs field, the main characters are able to cross that shortcut in time and space in a 33 year cycle.

In other words, if the present in the series is 2019, the subject travels to 1986, 1953, or to the future in 2052. For each of them there is the same natural route that must be followed if you want to get to the beginning and the end (which is the same in a cyclical time), which is predetermined by a single path that is traveled at all times.

To build the entire Dark environment, the writers used not only science, but also Greek mythology and some philosophers such as Nietzsche where the path is posed and the fact that the future influences the past and vice versa.

Here we leave you a little of the most important references that arise in the first installment, and that will serve to understand all the events of the second season:

Theseus, Ariadne, and the Minotaur

In Greek mythology, one of the most important and well-known episodes, as well as popular characters, is that of the Minotaur: a horrible creature with the body of a man but the head of a bull, product of divine punishment. The myth begins with the kidnapping of Europe at the hands of Zeus, who takes her to the island of Crete to seduce her and have children with her.

From their relationship three men were born, and the most prominent of them was Minos, who becomes king of Crete when he fought against Sarpedón, his brother, after the death of his adoptive father, Asterio. Minos married Pasífae, daughter of Helios, and had four sons and many daughters, among them Ariadna, who stars in a small but important part of the myth.

There are two versions of the emergence of the Minotaur, which means the bull of Minos. The first is that Minos asked Poseidon for a bull from the sea to sacrifice in his honor. Another is that Minos, as a tradition, sacrificed the most beautiful bull in the city.

In both cases, Minos refused to sacrifice the bull for its beauty, hiding it to avoid its death. Due to the deception, Poseidon became angry and made Pasífae, his wife, feel a carnal outburst towards the bull.

In this way, Pasífae confesses to Dédalos, an artisan, his desire for the bull, and asks him to build a wooden whole with cowhide to be able to give himself to the animal. From their union the Minotaur was born, half man and half bull, extremely aggressive and violent without forgetting that he fed on humans..

To hide the beast and its shame, Minos asks Dedalos to build a huge maze to serve as a prison, leaving the monster at the heart of the place.

Minos, in conflict with Athens over the death of his son Androgeo (it is said that out of jealousy due to his great condition as an athlete), asks the city to send each year a tribute of seven young men and seven young women to be devoured by the Minotaur, a condition that will be repeated while the beast is alive.

Theseus, son of Aegean the king of Athens, after many adventures and being recognized as the heir to the throne, is sent as one of the sacrifices to the Minotaur, maybe by mistake, maybe as a volunteer, or they say, by Minos’ decision.

Theseus undertakes the journey to Crete to confront the beast and kill it. Upon arrival, Ariadne, daughter of Minos, falls in love with the hero. Faced with the possibility of getting lost in the labyrinthAriadne asks Daedalus for help, who advises him to use a skein: Theseus was to tie it to the door when he entered the Labyrinth and use it for his return. In gratitude, Theseus promised Ariadne to take her to Athens and make her his wife.

Theseus, upon reaching the center of the maze, confronted the Minotaur and killed him with his sword. To return, he used the skein and managed to get out of the maze, escape to the coast with Ariadne, pierce the Cretan ships and flee with the tributes. Upon reaching the island of Naxos, Theseus abandons Ariadne, who finally marries Dionisio.

In Dark, the narrator of the series refers to the “Ariadne thread” when he talks about the “path” that must be followed to reach a beginning and an end that, according to the series, is the same. Jonas must learn the way to move between what he considers present and past in the first search for Mikkel, who is found in 1986.

In fact, the reference is more literal when we suppose, Jonas, he leaves a red thread or stamen in the cave for him to walk through and learn. Theseus, had it not been for Ariadne’s skein and Daedalus’s advice, he would not have been able to leave the Labyrinth.



Nietzsche’s eternal return

In 1883 Friedrich Nietzsche published one of his greatest works, Thus spoke Zarathustra. In this text, the German philosopher addressed several points that identify his work and made him one of the most influential thinkers in history. Among them is the famous concept of the “superman”, but also that of the “eternal return”.

At various points in his work, within the conceptual narrative, he refers to the idea that we have already existed, and that a street that has been traveled had already been traveled “before”. In the “Of the vision and enigma” part of Thus spoke Zarathustra, it is posed more strongly through a passage narrated by Zarathustra during a trip.

Here, the prophet tells of his ascent in difficult terrain, and in which he is accompanied by a heavy spirit that perches on his shoulders. This entity, so to speak, is shaped like a dwarf and a mole, and bothers him during his journey. When Zarathustra stops, the dwarf comes down from his shoulders, easing the load, showing before them a gate titled “Instant” in which two paths meet or converge.

“That long back street lasts an eternity. And that long street forward is another eternity. Those paths are opposed. They collide ”, but nobody has traveled them to the end.

The dwarf says that straight or vertical paths are a lie. “All truth is curved, time itself is a circle“He assures. Zarathustra begins to speak, wondering if the things that are likely to happen have not happened before. “Don’t we all have to have existed already? Don’t we have to return eternally? ”He says.

Zarathustra poses himself as the “master of the eternal return”, and this is his destiny under the idea that all things return eternally and the being with them, that we have existed several times, infinite … “all these years are identical to themselves, in the greatest and also in the smallest… we are identical with ourselves ”.

Justice is not done in a note when talking about Nietzsche’s work, but here we present the “basic” idea of ​​what is understood in Dark and what was used to present the idea that existence is a cycle. In the series, the cycle is 33 years old and the events are repeated in many ways: disappearances, bodies of children found in the forest and the same fate that repeats itself.

When Jonas of the future reveals to Jonas that he is himself, he tells him that he was already in his place, and he himself assured him that everything will be fine. The question that arises is the following: Is the cycle, as the German philosopher says, eternal / infinite like the streets that converge at the same point?



Zhuang Paradox

The story is relatively simple. A man named Zhuang dreams that he is a fluttering butterfly, that he was not aware of being a man. When he wakes up, he realizes that he is not a butterfly, but Zhuang. So does Zhuang dream that it is a butterfly? Or does the butterfly dream that it is Zhuang?

This paradox has been raised in many other stories. One of the most interesting is that of Jorge Luis Borges in the story “The circular ruins” where, roughly speaking, a man (a magician) dreams of another man and, in the end, discovers that he has also been a dream, another man’s dream.

“He (the magician) recalled that of all the creatures that make up the orb, fire was the only one that knew that his son was a ghost. That memory, calm at first, eventually haunt him. She feared that her son would meditate on this abnormal privilege and somehow discover his condition of mere simulation. Not being a man, being the projection of another man’s dream, what incomparable humiliation, what vertigo!Borges wrote.

“The ruins of the fire god shrine were destroyed by fire. In a birdless dawn, the magician saw the concentric fire loom against the walls. For a moment, he thought of taking refuge in the waters, but then he understood that death came to crown his old age and absorb him from his work. He walked against the wisps of fire. These did not bite his flesh, they caressed him and flooded him without heat and without combustion. With relief, with humiliation, with terror, he understood that he was also an appearance, that someone else was dreaming it”

In Borges, the paradox is resolved when the magician discovers that he was also a dream unlike Zhuang and / or the butterfly, who do not discover what his real condition is and what the dream is. However, at the close of a first paradox, a second one arises when thinking that the magician is a dream, but whoever dreams it may be someone else’s dream and so infinitely.

The paradox in Dark is revealed by Ines to Mikkel after he is lost in the caves and travels to 1986. Mikkel assures that he comes from the future, but when nobody believes him (blinded by what they taught us from the beginning as impossible), he tells his future mother that he wants to wake up, asking the same question of Zhuang and the butterfly.

We also see some of the paradox when H.G. Tannhaus, who develops the theory of time travel (and is Charlotte’s grandfather), builds the machine that Claudia sends in one shot. Jonas travels to 1986 to talk with him about time and its infinite possibilities. At one of his meetings, Jonas shows him that old, broken machine, asking him to repair it.

Tannhaus takes out his new machine and repairs it. When Jonas returns for her, the man tells her that if he hadn’t shown her the old machine, he wouldn’t have been able to repair it or know what each thing would do. In other words, it is a paradox.

Here we leave you a summary for #SopitasXAireLibre about these Dark references so that they arrive more than prepared for the third installment where everything finally will finish connecting:

The third and last (or first) season of Dark, will premiere on June 27, 2020 and here is the teaser for this huge German production: