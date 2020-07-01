Netflix: these are the movies and series leaving the platform in July | Instagram

Netflix is ​​about to remove from its catalog some of its movies and series that even though users don’t want to, we will have to say goodbye and will no longer be available on the platform.

We are a few hours from welcome one more month of the year and apparently we already have bad news just starting, as Netflix announced that series and movies will no longer be available in its catalog next month.

The first discontent will be for fans of Jurassic Park, because despite being a box office still in the United States, the first three films of the saga will no longer be available in Latin America.

It may interest you: Walter Mercado will have a documentary on Netflix, his secrets will be revealed

The list is quite but quite extensive and most of them will cease to be from the early hours of tomorrow.

Operation Proposal

It’s a 2012 South Korean series starring Yoo Seung-ho and Park Eun-bin. It tells the story of Kang Baek Ho, who acknowledges that he is in love with his best friend, Ham Yi Seoul, while he is the best man in her wedding to another man.

On the same day, he accidentally discovers that she also loved him in silence during his adolescence and regrets not having expressed his feelings to her before.

Albion: The Enchanted Stallion

It is a 2016 fantasy and comedy film directed by Castille Landon, who also wrote the script along with Ryan O’Nan and Sarah Scougal.

Momo Salon

An aspiring stylist opens her own salon that becomes a mail center for busy neighbors, but she takes the opportunity to promote her business.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel and get more from Show News!

Stasis

It is a film directed by Nicole Jones-Dion of the year 2016, and the story arises in the year 2067. After 7 billion people failed due to the war, two agents travel back in time until 2017 to avoid the apocalypse.

The Incident

It is a 2014 Mexican film written and directed by Isaac Ezban and produced by Yellow Films and follows two main stories.

Mickey Mouse’s house

It is an American educational children’s cartoon series created and produced by Walt Disney Television Animation and DQ Entertainment.

Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Daisy, Goofy and Pluto transport children to a magical world, where they learn to solve problems.

Pirates of the Caribbean: sailing mysterious waters

It is the fourth installment in the Pirates of the Caribbean film series, directed by Rob Marshall and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer.

It tells the adventures of pirate captain Jack Sparrow to find the fountain of youth, having to deal with the famous and great Captain Blackbeard and his daughter Angelica.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

Underworld Evolution

It is a 2006 film directed by Len Wiseman, which narrates the events immediately after the death of Viktor, king of the vampires, and the persecution of Selene and Michael, now become the vampire-lycanthrope hybrid.

Manhattan Night

It is a 2016 crime thriller written and directed by Brian DeCubellis. It is based on Colin Harrison’s 1996 novel Manhattan Nocturne.

Courageous

It is an independent Christian drama film, directed by Alex Kendrick, produced by Sherwood Pictures and released on September 30, 2011.

10 things I hate about you

It is a 1999 American teen comedy film, directed by Gil Junger, a free, simple adaptation of William Shakespeare’s The Taming of the Shrew, set at a US high school.

Enchanted

It is a children’s film produced by Walt Disney Pictures in 2007 and directed by Kevin Lima.

Follow us on Google News, click on our star

Tomorrowland

It is a science fiction, fantasy and adventure film directed by Brad Bird, co-written and produced by Bird and Damon Lindelof.

The Redeemed and the Dominant: Fittest on Earth

Elite athletes undergo a series of strenuous tests during four intense days of competition at the CrossFit Games.

Mickey and the Roadster Races

Mickey and his gang arrive with their race cars. The famous mouse, along with his friends Minnie, Goofy, Donald, Daisy and Pluto, will race in high speed races around the world.

Kiki: Love is made

Five love stories, during a warm Madrid summer, around various sexual affiliates that transform the sexuality and feelings of those involved and break taboos.

Grace of monaco

It is a Franco-American biographical film about the life of Grace Kelly directed by Olivier Dahan and written by Arash Amel.

You can also read: Dark knows the impressive behind the scenes of the Netflix series

Dead Poets Society

It is a film of the year 1989 directed by Peter Weir, with a script by Tom Schulman and starring Robin Williams.

It tells the story of a literature professor meeting with a group of students since 1959 at the Welton Academ, a leading and prestigious institution.

Wreck-it Ralph

It is a 2012 3D animated film produced by Walt Disney Animation Studios and Walt Disney Pictures, in turn distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures and directed by Rich Moore, a contributor to The Simpsons and Futurama.

Maleficent

It is a fantasy film based on the evil witch and fairy antagonist from the 1959 film Sleeping Beauty, and is based on the homonymous fairy tale by Charles Perrault and the Grimm Brothers.

Loving Annabelle

It is a dramatic lesbian-themed film directed by Katherine Brooks and performed by Diane Gaidry and Erin Kelly.

Chicken Little

It is the first animated feature film that the Walt Disney Pictures company has released in the Disney Digital 3D format.

Avengers Assemble

Iron Man, Hulk, Captain America, Thor, Hawkeye, Falcon, and the Black Widow train and live at their headquarters located in the Avengers Tower.

Lab Rats: Elite Force

The characters in « Lab Rats » and « Mighty Med » come together to make this world a safe place, battling supervillains.

Click

An architect who works too much gets a universal remote control that allows him to fast forward, slow down and stop the world around him.

Fury

During World War II, a seasoned army sergeant leads the team of a Sherman tank on a deadly mission behind enemy lines to strike the heart of Nazi Germany.

Safe Haven

It’s a 2013 romantic movie based on the eponymous novel by Nicholas Sparks, directed by Lasse Hallström and starring Julianne Hough, Josh Duhamel, and Cobie Smulders.

Mamma Mia!

It is the film version of the theater musical directed by Phyllida Lloyd and written by Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus.

These are just some of the many movies that will come out from the extensive netflix catalog starting tomorrow.