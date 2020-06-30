With hundreds of markets held back by the crisis left by the pandemic, the value of many brands was put at risk.

We are talking about one of the assets that brands take special care of because, although it is a symbolic and approximate index, it has managed to gain relevance in recent years. This parameter seeks to quantify the economic benefits that a part of a company’s asset, the intangible asset, can generate over time.

In this sense, various estimates indicate that the average value of a brand represents 30 percent of the company value of the shares listed on the stock exchange.

Brand value in pandemic media

To reach this indicator, we consider many aspects of performance, which in the midst of the health emergency, have been particularly affected.

The latest report delivered by Brand Finance provides data that sheds light on this.

In principle, said document is conclusive on the consequences that the pandemic has on the performance and value of brands. « The current global health and economic crisis will have an impact on the value of countless brands, » says the report.

With this in mind, when the pandemic began, this consultancy indicated that among the industries that would have a high impact on the value of their brands are airlines, restaurants, beers, insurance, banking, leisure and tourism, restaurants, hotels and textiles. .

It is estimated that, on average, companies developing in these industries will lose on average 20 percent of their brand value.

Among those industries that will see a moderate impact on the value of their brands are, contrary to what one might think, commercial services, the media, technology, real estate services, stock exchanges and the automotive industry, among others. The loss for these firms would be up to minus 10 percent on average.

While the previous two lose, it is expected that some sectors will remain unchanged and although they may not grow, with no impact, the industries that will see this crisis go by at night, according to the report, will be food, pharmaceutical, services real estate, cosmetics and personal care as well as non-alcoholic beverages.

The most valuable brands

With these prelude figures, the list of the 100 most valuable brands around the world signed by Qatar and WPP has been released, where it is estimated that the commercial firms with the highest value add up to a total value of 5 billion dollars, a figure that is equivalent to Japan’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

The study indicates that the brands that, in past editions have been crowned as the most valuable on the market, have been more resistant and less volatile in the face of the current crisis.

In fact, this year they have seen their value increase in $ 277 billion, 5.9 percent compared to the year 2019.

The rating and analysis has added to its evaluation values ​​the performance of the stock price since last April to reflect the intactness of the Covid-19 in the value of the brands.

In addition to the marks that are already characteristic in this count, five new players join the Top 100:

TikTok (in position 79 with a value of 16.9 billion dollars)

UnitedHealthcare (in position 86 with a value of 15.8 billion dollars)

Bank of China (in position 97 with a value of 13.7 billion dollars)

Lancôme (in position 98 with a value of 13.6 billion dollars)

Pepsi (in position 99 with a value of 13.3 billion dollars).

These additions speak volumes about the way the market is moving, and the opportunities that the post-pandemic era will provide to all brands that are currently in special competition to conquer the consumer.

By categories, the study’s conclusions indicate that retail is the category that grows the most in 2020, with an increase of 21 percent thanks to the advancement registered by e-commerce players such as Amazon, Alibaba and JD.

Similarly, Media & Entertainment has also performed well this year and more than half of the brands in this category appeared in the Top20, including Netflix.

The Top 10 of the most valuable brands in the world

Ranking 2020

Brand

Category

2020 brand value (in millions of dollars)

Change in value (in percentage)

one

Amazon

Retail

415,855

32%

two

Manzana

Technology

352,206

14%

3

Microsoft

Technology

326,544

30%

4

Google

Technology

323,601

5%

5

Visa

Payments

186,809

5%

6

Alibaba

Retail

162,525

16%

7

Tencent

Technology

150,978

fifteen%

8

Facebook

Technology

147,190

-7%

9

McDonad’s

Fast food

129,321

-one%

10

Mastercard

Payments

108,129

18%

