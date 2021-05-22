These are the most successful dresses that Adamari López has worn on Telemundo’s “Hoy Día”

Adamari Lopez has conquered the viewer public of Today, the new morning show of Telemundo. There, for many, she has worn her best wardrobe and has garnered widespread praise from an audience that has been criticizing her for years, not only for her weight, but also highlighting what they considered to be mistakes in dressing.

Today, history has changed, the Puerto Rican has lost weight and has done it in front of the cameras, almost, with two years of staying constant with a balanced diet and rigorous exercises which has left everyone in sight, too, in social networks.

Both her body and wardrobe have allowed her to wear what some would call a makeover. The wardrobe that he has worn on the morning show has even allowed him to gain new followers and hundreds of thousands of likes. Here we leave you the most successful dresses that Adamari López has worn on Telemundo’s Hoy Día:

138 my likes.

108 thousand likes.

91 thousand Likes.

81 thousand likes.

77 thousand likes.

75 thousand likes.

69 thousand likes.

62 thousand likes.

56 thousand likes.

50 thousand likes.

49 thousand likes.

39 thousand likes.

37 thousand likes.

27 thousand likes.

20 thousand likes.

16 thousand likes.

It seems that Alejandra Guzmán turns her back on Enrique Guzmán

Prince William explodes against the BBC, accusing them of having deceived Lady Di and triggering her debacle