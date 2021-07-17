These are the most searched movies on the Netflix platform

These are the most wanted movies on the Netflix platform | Pixabay

This time we bring you a list of the films most sought after today, which are differentiated by belonging to varied film genres, so keep reading to make a good marathon of movies.

As you can see, the platform Netflix has a large catalog of movies of various genres that manage to capture its audience and satisfy its wide range of subscribers.

Silver skates

2020 – Dir: Michael Lockshin

This is Michael Lockshin’s debut feature, with a script by Roman Kantor, and is produced by Petr Anurov.

It is a romantic Russian adventure film. In the icy rivers and canals of St. Petersburg, a petty thief on skates tempers the heart of a young aristocrat, despite the forces that try to separate them.

The man of the water

2020 – Dir: David Oyelowo

David Oyelowo directs and stars in his debut feature focusing on Gunner, an 11-year-old desperate to save his ailing mother who sets out on a mission in search of a mythical figure who holds the secret of immortality.

Fatale

2020 – Dir: Deon Taylor

This psychological thriller went somewhat unnoticed at the time of its release in theaters due to the context of the pandemic but found its niche when it reached streaming and became the most sought after and also chosen by Netflix subscribers.

A night of passion in Las Vegas turns into a nightmare for a successful married man when the stranger with whom he was unfaithful wreaks havoc on his life.