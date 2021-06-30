These are the most reliable ‘chicharros’ in the Continuous Market

Tubos Reunidos, Libertas 7 and Edreams, the best of the first semester in the Continuous Market

It is not easy to beat the market and even less to surpass the 136 Continuous Market competitors active at the moment (remember, for example, that Abengoa is still suspended from trading). But these three values ​​that we are going to talk about have done so in a more than decisive way, with progress, which in the worst case reaches 59%.

However, regularity is not available to all of them, nor does it improve as a function of the progress of the exercise. In the case of Tubos Reunidos and Libertas 7, both values ​​move in significant profit collection, even continued as in the case of the second. Meanwhile, for eDreams ODIGEO, the last month has become decisive for a sharp rise in its price in the market. These are the three values ​​that increased the most in the first half of the year in the Spanish Continuous Market.

Assembled Pipes

In a market where only 20% of its securities show losses, the king is called Tubos Reunidos. Bordering a triple-digit revaluation of 94%, has even lost steam, clearly in the last month, more than 9% in its performance in the market, which has not prevented it, by far, from being the best of the year in the entire Spanish stock market.

Even though in the last month has had up to 12 consecutive sessions down, The truth is that it has become the great desired by investors, who have turned to the value. It is a full-fledged “penny stock” with market prices of 0.40 euros per share, marked by significant volatility.

The best levels of the year were marked in April, 28% above its current price, compared to the beginning of the year, in which it marked the worst records of all that we have in 2021. Since the beginning of the year the value has risen above 96%. And this most recent correction is the one that is causing the technical indicators of Investment Strategies to barely give it 6.5 points out of 10 totals for value

Read more

Tubos Reunidos annual price

Libertas 7

This company that, as stated on its website “has as its mission the development of financial investment activities and real estate and tourism management” and that is being the real volcano, yes, with a roller coaster included, so far in 2021 with a revaluation of almost 85%.

June has not been anything conducive to this company either, in which it has lost triple-digit revaluation, with a deep correction that exceeds 17%. The truth is that the second consecutive month with significant falls after the 18% that lost in May the largest decline of a value in the Continuous in that month.

This security, which was added to the Continuous Market last February with a price of 1.40 euros per share, has reached a price of 7.05 euros per share, bringing its current price of 2.60 euros it is 170% below its highs for the year.

From there that extreme volatility that the stock suffers. Although it should also be noted that, from the minimum of 0.85 euros registered in February, it goes up 175%. This year is the speculative value par excellence in the Spanish Continuous Market.

Libertas 7 annual share price

eDreams ODIGEO

The third place on the podium for the first half of the year in the Spanish Continuous Market is taken by Edreams, whose performance this June is what has raised it to the heights. With advances greater than 32% and more than 14 sessions on the rise, some of them spectacular, with revaluations of 12.4% have led to that third place, the bronze medal for value in the first half of 2021, with advances that exceed 59%.

In fact, has reached highs since 2014, on which it now moves, at 7 euros per share. It is the best value among the most punished by its sector, tourism for this online ticketing company, one of the largest in the world, the second specifically after surpassing Expedia and only behind China Trip.com. In Europe alone, its share is 37%.

We saw the worst in its price at the end of January with levels of 3.51 euros per share, almost half of its current price. The arrival of summer and last-minute hires are beginning to bear fruit, since, in May, the company presented losses in its last fiscal year, closed in March, but with real expectations of an improvement in demand that now they are consolidating and reflects the value in the market.

In the premium indicators of Investment Strategies, Edreams reaches perfection: 10 out of 10 possible points, with an upward trend, positive total momentum, increasing volume and downward volatility in both aspects for the value.

C

If you want to know the most bullish values ​​of the stock market, register for free in Investment Strategies.