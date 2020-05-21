This year it is estimated that investment in the press in Mexico will reach 3.1 billion pesos.

Among the news sites, the case of Infobae stands out, which achieved a growth of 70 per story in the number of users during March.

The digital section has managed to establish itself as a key space for the news media, thanks to this is that many of the companies in the segment have managed to stay in business and new competitors have managed to emerge and begin to position themselves. We know that the advertising investment received by the print media has decreased considerably while in the digital section it begins to gain ground, as we share in our magazine for the month of April. In the case of Mexico, investment in the press is estimated at 3.1 thousand million pesos, while for the internet the figure already reaches 8.4 billion, therefore achieving position among the most read news sites is undoubtedly a key point to achieve greater participation in the investment made in the digital section.

In relation to the above, it can certainly be interesting to know which news media currently dominate the country, at least in terms of the number of readers, therefore, this time we highlight the data shared by ComScore regarding this theme.

As can be seen in the image above, among the Spanish news sites that have a presence in Mexico, the top 5 is made up of El Universal, with more than 26 million unique users, Milenio, with more than 19 million users Unique, Infobae, with almost 16 million unique users, and closing the top are El Heraldo and Excelsior, within the range of 15 million unique users.

Within these media, as can be seen, the most interesting case is that of the Infobae site, as it achieved a growth of 70 percent during the month of March, it is a medium that can be considered relatively new in the country, since it barely arrived in 2018.

