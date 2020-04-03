If you don’t protect your car with wax, many things will damage the paint when you wash the car.

Welcome to our Tips for Motorists guide, where you will find tips and advice for * driving safer on the road.

***

It is very important to take care of your vehicle from the damages that can be caused by the different climates of the year and the weather, the good appearance and presentation of the car speak a lot about the owner.

Keeping the car paint in good condition is essential in your personal presentation and is of utmost importance to make a good impression.

The exterior of the car is always exposed to a lot of damage, including rust and corrosion. These are very harmful to the exterior of the car, deteriorate its physical appearance and are a potential risk to other components of the vehicle.

What are the areas of the car most prone to rust?

The parts of the vehicle where more rust can be created are the joints that cannot be dried, the defenses inside where we do not see the accumulation of water, below the hood and the door gaskets.

All these parts are areas of risk of rust and we must protect them to avoid damage.

How to avoid rust in the vehicle?

Waxing the car is the best way to protect them from rust and more damage such as:

Bird feces

Dust, dirt and sand

Insects

Acid rain

Tartar and salt

Sunlight

Tree leaves

Scratches

If you don’t protect your car with wax, these things will damage the paint when you wash the car.

***

It may interest you:

.