DW.- Scientists are testing the efficacy of different drugs to treat infection with the new coronavirus. To date there are no specific vaccines or medications to cope with the Covid-19.

As long as there is no vaccine, epidemiologists warn that it will be necessary to live with the new coronavirus.

As countries begin their respective de-escalations after different modalities of confinement and quarantine, there is increasing concern about the effects that successive waves of the future could have on public health and the economy. SARS-CoV-2.

Distance and hygiene measures, experts warn, are key to flattening the pandemic curve. The so-called “new normal”, however, is hopelessly accompanied by the daily battle against Covid-19 in hospitals around the world.

The goal, in better or worse conditions, is always the same: to save lives. But what is the best alternative to do it? Parallel to the search for a vaccine, a global pharmaceutical race is being developed to find the most effective medicines for treating the sick.

DW then offers them a list of the drugs that today are presented as more promising against the virus.

Afivavir (or favipiravir)

Russia has announced the registration of the first specific drug for the treatment of Covid-19: Afivavir, developed from the Japanese antiviral favipiravir. This drug is used in Japan against the flu. Its activity is especially intense in the respiratory tract, decreasing the viral load to non-infectious levels.

In China, the Wuhan University also conducted a study of this drug. Although it is not marketed in Europe or in United StatesItaly has authorized its use.

The step of Moscow implies that from June 11 it will be available in Russian hospitals to perform 60,000 treatments.

Hydroxychloroquine

Until six months ago, very few had heard of it, but hydroxychloroquine has the dubious honor of having staged the first major scientific scandal of the pandemic.

The scientific journal The Lancet published a study that associated its use with an increased risk of death. In response, several clinical trials were stopped in an attempt to demonstrate its efficacy against the coronavirus, including that of the who.

But within days, doubts began to emerge about the study data provided by Chicago-based Surgisphere.

The authors of the Lancet and The New England Journal of Medicine studies themselves have called for their withdrawal on suspicion of the data.

Now the who has resumed its clinical trial, which in the coming weeks must clarify whether the treatment is safe and effective.

Japanese Pharmaceutical to Begin Drug Testing for Covid-19

Remdesivir

The European Medicines Agency evaluates the clinical results of the product called Remdesivir presented by the American laboratory Gilead Sciences.

If given the go-ahead, the countries of the European Union would join the decision made a few weeks ago by the Government of Donald Trump in the United States, which has already authorized this drug on an emergency basis.

The Remdesivir appears to be the most promising of the many drugs that have been tried against the pandemic. It’s about a retroviral which has been experimentally tested in the past against other viral pathogens such as Ebola, Marburg virus, MERS or SARS.

Covid-19: This antimalarial drug can cause fatal cardiac arrhythmia

Famotidine

Could a widely available and inexpensive heartburn medication become an effective treatment for Covid-19? A study of a small series of cases published in the journal “Gut” suggests that famotidine could be a good candidate to fight infection with the virus in those patients whose condition does not require hospital admission.

Aplidin

Aplidin is another hope, in this case of Spanish origin, against the SARS-CoV-2, although it was initially designed to treat multiple myeloma. Its active substance is plitidespine. Specifically, aplidin does not act on the coronavirus, but on the protein eEF1A, present in the body and used by Covid-19 for its spread.

The bad: Pharmamar itself calculates that the drug will not be available until 2021.

The company’s CEO, Luis Mora, has nonetheless spoken of “astonishing” results and announced that he plans to bring the trials to the US. He has also assured that “the antiviral potency of aplidin is a thousand times greater” than that of Gilead’s Remdesivir, its great rival in this global pharmaceutical race.

Lopinavir and ritonavir

They belong to a class of drugs called protease inhibitors. In combination with other medications, these two antiretrovirals are used to treat human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection.

The WHO is conducting a clinical trial of the efficacy of these two drugs with interferon beta-1a, a drug used against multiple sclerosis.

On the other hand, a study of the University of Hong Kong suggests that the combination of interferon beta-1b (also against multiple sclerosis), lopinavir, ritonavir, and ribavirin (a useful antiretroviral against hepatitis) it is more effective in relieving symptoms and reducing the elimination time of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Zotatifin Zotatifin is on the list of 47 existing drugs that could help fight Covid-19, scientists from the University of California announced this second week of June 2020.

As explained by the laboratory that produces this molecule, eFFECTOR Therapeutics, zotatifine (originally created against cancer) does not attack the virus, but acts on the cells that the new coronavirus hijacks.

According to Californian researchers, both zotatifin and ternatin-4 “seem to fight Covid-19 by binding to the proteins that the cell needs to translate and inhibit them”

This content was originally published on DW.COM and you can see that note by clicking on the logo: