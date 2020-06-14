United States

The United States is fast-forward in the race for a vaccine to stop the pandemic. The experimental vaccine against Covid-19, developed by the modern American biotech and co-financed by the US government, will enter the third and final phase of clinical trials in July, with 30,000 volunteers, the company announced on Thursday, June 11, 2020. , thus anticipating China. This is the decisive phase that will allow us to see, in a large sample of healthy people who will later be exposed to the virus, whether the vaccine is effective.

Oxford University in England.

England

The British University of Oxford is also at the forefront of the global race for the vaccine against the new coronavirus. In May, participation in vaccines designed to combat the virus was expanded to more than 10,000 people, including individuals over the age of 70 and children between the ages of 5 and 12. The first results will be seen in September.

China has promised that its vaccine will be distributed free of charge.

China

This June 10, a potential vaccine, which is being developed by Chinese researchers, showed promise in monkey trials, the developers said. The BBIBP-CorV vaccine induced high-level neutralizing antibodies that can block the virus from infecting the cells of monkeys, rats, guinea pigs, and rabbits. China is also testing another candidate vaccine developed in Wuhan. So far, the two injections have been given to more than 2,000 people in clinical trials. The Chinese government ensures that its vaccine will be distributed free of charge, as a global public good.

The biotech company CureVac.

Germany

In mid-May, the biotech company CureVac published the first data in the search for a coronavirus vaccine. According to the German company, the test vaccine showed “positive” preclinical results at low doses. If all goes well, the German Covid-19 vaccine could be ready for final testing before the end of the year, the German vaccine regulatory institute said.

A Russian citizen in the center of Moscow.

Russia

The Minister of Industry and Commerce of Russia, Denís Mánturov, declared on June 10 that clinical trials of vaccines against the new coronavirus have already begun in that country. Different teams of Russian scientists try to develop a vaccine. One of them, the Gamaleya Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, expressed the hope of having the vaccine ready in August, while researchers at the Véktor center for virology and biotechnologies plan to register it in September.

The University of Geneva, in Switzerland.

Switzerland

In early June, it was learned that experts from the University of Geneva in Switzerland and from the network of university hospitals are investigating a coronavirus vaccine that would use the new technology of cell encapsulation and could immunize faster and longer. The vaccine, “studied in collaboration with the Canadian University of Laval and the Swiss biotechnology company MaxiVAX, will be tested on mice in the coming weeks,” according to the . agency.

The new coronavirus is the seventh in the group of coronaviruses that can affect humans.

Japan

In Japan, vaccine development is taking place at various institutions, including the University of Tokyo, the University of Osaka, and the National Institute of Infectious Diseases. Japan plans to be able to start vaccinating its population in June 2021, the country’s health minister announced on June 6.

