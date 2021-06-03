These are the most powerful mobiles of May according to AnTuTu

Little discussion remains, the 10 most powerful Android phones on the market and the 10 are presented with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 heart.

The classifications of AnTuTu They are already a monthly tradition, almost like those Android version distribution charts that Google stopped providing us a while ago, although fortunately in the case of the benchmarking company of Chinese origin without missing for now their appointment with the most powerful smartphones on the market till the date.

With data updated to the month of May that we just finished, the truth is that we can already affirm that to no one’s surprise 2021 will once again be a Qualcomm year, because as the GSMArena colleagues told us the Snapdragon 888 dominates in an insulting way the noblest range while the Snapdragon 780 does the same with the industry mid-range.

And that counting on the new version 9 arrived at the AnTuTu synthetic tests a few weeks ago, presenting now additional GPU tests including those of Vulkan and new CPU tests with memory, storage and user interface measurements.

The scores between version 8 that had been achieved in April and these new ones obtained on the last AnTuTu update are therefore not comparable, although certainly nothing has changed under the sun with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 monopolizing the Top10 of the most powerful Android phones.

The best high-end mobiles of 2021

These are the 10 most powerful flagship phones in the Android catalog

Entering the matter, you will see that the Black Shark 4 Pro retains its throne as the most powerful Android mobile, followed now to complete the podium of the new Red Magic 6 Pro and a OnePlus 9 Pro that saves the honor of ‘non-gaming’ mobiles of this classification.

It is obvious that having more specific cooling systems and these power boost options that tend to be common on phones to play games, allows them to top the power rankings exercise after exercise.

In any case, completing the classification we will see the OPPO Find X3 Pro in fourth position, which comes down from the podium in favor of the OnePlus model, leaving the vivo X60 Pro + as fifth.

The mobile to play They return to the ring later, with the IQOO 7 in sixth place, the ASUS ROG Phone 5 in eighth place and the realme GT in ninth place. In between the OnePlus 9 (7th) and the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra (10th), removing from the list this month the Lenovo Legion 2 Pro and the Mi 11 in their “normal” model.

And here are the mobiles with the best features of the mid-range

As for the mid-range, guess the first prize will go to Xiaomi, which places the Mi 11 Lite 5G as the best mobile of the compensated cut thanks to its Qualcomm Snapdragon 780 chipset with 5 nanometer technology that is postulated as the king of the mid-range in 2021.

In any case here yes we will find options of MediaTek and Huawei opening the fan, although no Samsung Exynos, hinting that in the mid-range is where all the competition is still and differentiation that we lack in the most performance terminals.

In fact, the second place is also for Xiaomi its Redmi 10X 5G, but this time opting for the 7 nanometer Dimensity 820 chipset. Third and completing the podium is the IQOO Z3 with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G chipset and a more gaming approach at affordable prices.

From here the Huawei party begins, which places its HiSilicon Kirin 985 and Kirin 820 between fourth and seventh place. Eighth is the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G with its Snapdragon 750G, and ninth the OPPO Reno5 5G with another Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G.

In tenth position we find the first Dimensity 800U by MediaTek, mounted on a Redmi Note 9 5G that completes the classification, already waiting for the Dimensity 900 that should break this ranking when the OPPO Reno6 debuts in a few weeks.

The best mid-range mobiles of 2021

