After making known the list of the 20 most powerful Android smartphones of March in China, the company behind the famous performance test AnTuTu Benchmark has now published the ranking with the most powerful high-end and mid-range phones of March worldwide. A period in which the smartphone market has witnessed many problems due to the outbreak of the coronavirus (Covid-19).

Through its official website, AnTuTu has offered the list with the 10 best high-end and mid-range Android phones -in terms of performance- last March, a stage in which more 5G smartphones have emerged. In addition, it should be remembered that the classifications of the popular benchmark, as usual, show the average score of each device. Here we reveal which are the most powerful smartphones in the world.

The most powerful high-end of March, according to AnTuTu

The list of most powerful mobile phones in March is led, and therefore, as the most powerful smartphones, by Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor and 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage with an AnTuTu score of 562,262. Also, it should be noted that among the 10 best performing Android smartphones this month, six of them belong to the Galaxy S20 series.

In second position in the ranking is the Galaxy S20 + with the same processor and a score of 549,904. In third place is the Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G with Exynos 990 and a score of 519,297, while fourth place is for the Galaxy S20 + 5G with Exynos 990 and a score of 516,138 in the well-known benchmark. In fifth place is the ASUS ROG Phone 2, a gaming smartphone that has achieved an average score of 510,080 on AnTuTu.

The mobiles that occupy the remaining positions are the Samsung Galaxy S20 with Exynos 990 and a score of 502,688, the Samsung Galaxy S20 + -also with Exynos 990- with 502,264 points, the realme X2 Pro with 484,902 and the OnePlus 7 Pro with a score of 478,644.

The most powerful mid-range of March, according to AnTuTu

And what about the mid-range? On this occasion, the podium is occupied by Redmi Note 8 Pro, in first position and with a score of 292,510; he My Note 10 Pro, as runner-up and with a score of 268,759; and the Mi 9T, also from Xiaomi, which is satisfied with bronze by obtaining an average of 265,231 points.

The next seven most powerful phones of the month, according to the AnTuTu classification, are the Samsung Galaxy A71 with a score of 265,041, the realme X2 with 265,028 points, the Mi Note 10 with a score of 264,493, the Samsung Galaxy A80 with a score of 250,659, the really Q with 233,869 points, the really XT with 232,178 points and the My 9 SE with a score of 226,183.

As you can see, after a long time, the new 5G smartphones occupy most of the positions of these classifications in the high range. For its part, there has not been a significant change in the mid-range, although mid-range 5G phones are expected to experience some changes soon. For now we just have to wait to know how are these classifications in the month of April 2020.

Follow Andro4all