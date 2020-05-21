By Rodolfo León

05/21/2020 4:29 pm

The franchise of Fire emblem celebrated its 30th anniversary in April and to honor this saga, the Japanese publication Famitsu He conducted a survey directed at his readers to tell us what their favorite game is in this acclaimed strategy series.

JapanOf course, he received multiple deliveries from the franchise that never reached West, for example, The Blazing Blade did not come into our hands until 2003 in the Game Boy Advance, so some games in the top 5 might be a bit unknown unless you’re a true fan of Fire Emblem. Here we share this list:

As part of its 30th Anniversary Fire Emblem feature, Famitsu ran a survey asking people what their favorite Fire Emblem game was. The results are as follows. 1) Genealogy of the Holy War

2) Three Houses

3) Awakening

4) The Blazing Blade

5) Mystery of the Emblem pic.twitter.com/ybf4TuWLTi – HDKirin (@HDKirin) May 20, 2020

Fans of the saga will no doubt appreciate that Genealogy of the Holy War is in first place. This is the second game of Intelligent Systems developed for the Super famicom, and unfortunately none of the deliveries for this console have reached West… yet.

What is your Fire emblem favorite? We read you in the comments.

Via: HDKirin

.