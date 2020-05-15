EUROPE PRESSMADRID

Video game downloads through the «smartphone» have increased by 34.7% in Spain since the start of the confinement due to coronavirus, with revenues that have also increased by 35%.

This is taken from the report “The Coronavirus (Covid-19): Impact on App Installs and Marketing Budgets” prepared by AdColony, which has compared video game downloads in the last week of April with those of February 24. The downloads of games for «smartphones» in Spain are led by Score! Hero, and the ranking is followed by number of downloads Coin Master, Subway Surfers, Magic Tiles 3 and Square Bird.

For its part, in the EMEA region (Europe, the Middle East and Africa) the list of the five most downloaded games has been Coin Master, Ludo King, Subway Surfers, Dragon City and Brain Test: Tricky Puzzles. In the general category of mobile entertainment, growth has been over 20% in the first week, according to AdColony data, which indicates that mobile game downloads have increased by 34.7% in Spain.

And within this, it can be seen that revenue from casual or simple game apps for the general public has increased 35% since the end of February and 12% since the first week of April. On the other hand, the income derived from expert games increased by 17% during the third week of April after a fall of 14%, while those of the average player type increased by 9% after a fall of 13% of The last week.

“More than 60% of adults who play on their mobile say they are very comfortable and relaxed while they do it,” he said. Ishaq Platero, CEO of AdColony in Spain. The mobile entertainment business has been a leader during growth confinement both in facilities and sessions thanks to its increases of 110% and 115%, respectively. And only in the month of March, according to data from App Annie, European users spent $ 740 million on this sector in Games apps for the smartphone.

