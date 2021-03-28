These are the most demanded jobs in 2021

The specialists in the monitoring of clinical trials, electromechanical assemblers, renewable energy operators, data analysis profiles, commercial technicians for banks, production operators, audiovisual controllers, picking waiters for distribution or food companies, sales telemarketers or manipulative waiters will be the profiles that will experience higher demand throughout 2021, according to the XI Adecco Report, Where to find a job if you are unemployed?

The national director of sales of the Adecco Group, Roberto Villar, has affirmed that despite the difficult year in terms of employment, “there are sectors that, little by little, are recovering their tone and others that, not only have not suffered from this crisis closely , but they have become strong in this environment “.

“This is where more job opportunities they exist right now “, highlighted Villar, who considers that the training processes to optimize their performance (upskilling) or to recycle in a new position (reskilling) are at this moment” crucial “as a way out of this situation.

By sectors, life science has seen a notable increase in the demand for profiles of specialists in the clinical trial monitoring (CRA). In fact, Adecco believes that these professionals will be the most sought after in the sector throughout the year.

“The demand for this profile is completely related to the number and type of studies in the clinical trial phase that are currently in the pharmaceutical industry“, according to Adecco, who assures that their demand is higher in Madrid, Catalonia and the Basque Country.

In the automotive sector, the most demanded profile is that of the professionals who are in charge of the electronic assembly of the different components of the vehicle. Adecco has pointed out that this is a profile that “is scarce” in the Spanish labor market and that it has “a wide versatility within the sector and a rapid insertion into the labor market”.

“These professionals are in a situation of full employment in the automobile industry”, Adecco pointed out. By regions, these professionals are most in demand in Catalonia, Castilla y León, the Basque Country, Aragon, Galicia, Madrid and Navarra.

The renewable energy operators They will be those with the greatest demand within the energy area and will have greater employment opportunities in communities such as Madrid, Castilla y León, Castilla-La Mancha and Andalusia.

Adecco has highlighted that it is expected that in the next ten years more than 240,000 million euros destined for the energy transition in Spain, which could generate between 250,000 and 300,000 new direct jobs.

The figure of the data analyst will be key in the ICT sector. The main function of this professional is to inspect, clean and transform data in order to highlight useful information to suggest conclusions and support in the decision-making of companies. According to Adecco, the profile is deficient in all the autonomous communities, but the demand is especially high in Madrid, Catalonia, the Valencian Community, the Basque Country and Andalusia.

In the banking and insurance sector, the most sought-after profile will be that of commercial technician. Among the main functions of this position are that of customer service or the sale of financial products. Madrid is the region of Spain that requires the most technicians, since it brings together 4 out of 10 job offers for this profile. It is followed by Catalonia, Galicia and the Balearic Islands.

On the other hand, in the food sector it will be the production operators (packers or packers). This profile will be on the rise in the communities of Castilla-La Mancha, Castilla y León, Cantabria, Extremadura, Galicia, La Rioja, Andalusia, Aragon and the Valencian Community.

In audiovisual, the figure of the audiovisual controller will be relevant, whose main function is to control and manage production costs. According to Adecco, this demand will be motivated by the higher series consumption that has occurred in Spanish homes as a result of the pandemic.

The picking waiter position for prepare customer orders it will be the most demanded within the retail-distribution sector and will be equitable throughout the national territory. For its part, the sales telemarketer will be within the contact center sector and the demand will be much higher in Madrid, since more than half of the vacancies will be in this Community.

Finally, in the sector of Logistics and Transportation, the most sought-after profile will be that of a manipulative waiter and its demand will be greater in cities such as Madrid and Barcelona.