In the middle of 2020 some ‘customs’ do not change, since a large number of smartphone clones continue to be used in China, whether they were bought years ago or not. When talking about counterfeit mobiles, the most common thing is that these are from expensive terminals, which are not available to everyone, and, generally, the most common are clones of Apple devices, regardless of its launch year. On this occasion, MasterLu, a Chinese benchmarking app, has revealed what are the most counterfeit mobile phones in China in 2020.

Master Lu has published a post on Weibo, the popular Chinese social network, and that they collect from Gizmochina, in which he makes known which are the most counterfeited mobiles in China right now, in the first quarter of 2020. A ranking dominated by different device models from manufacturers such as Samsung, Apple and Xiaomi, which become the most counterfeit smartphone brands in the Asian country. Some data that, as expected since the data is based on the appearance of said app, do not present significant changes compared to the last quarter of last year.

We recommend you | This was the most popular clone in 2019, it’s not an iPhone, and it’s from 2017.

As reflected in the image below these lines, the most striking thing is that the majority of counterfeit mobile models belong to devices from Samsung, Apple and Xiaomi (three of the main smartphone manufacturers worldwide). Among other details, from Master Lu point out that during the first quarter of 2020 a total of 1,295,457 inspections are carried out, of which the total number of fake phones found reached 7,931 units.

Samsung, Apple and Xiaomi become the most counterfeit smartphone brands in China

The Chinese benchmarking application has detailed that the five most counterfeited models in China correspond to the Samsung W2019, iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone XS Max and Xiaomi Mi Max 3, that same order. The rest of the list also includes the Samsung Galaxy Note 8, the Samsung Galaxy S10 + or the iPhone 11 Pro Max, among others.

Master Lu has also detected among the counterfeit models until 246 clones of the iPhone X, 123 of the iPhone 8, 172 of the iPhone XS Max and 127 counterfeits of the Xiaomi Mi Max 3, which is the only mid-range smartphone It is in the top 5 of the most counterfeited mobiles in China. What is clear is that, once again, Apple devices are the ones that suffer the most counterfeits, due to their high market price.

Finally, the popular Chinese benchmarking application has also provided the data in terms of regional spread, and the Chinese provinces with the highest number of counterfeit models They are as follows (in descending order): Canton Province, Shandong, Henan, Hebei, Sichuan, Jiangsu, Hunan, Zhejiang, Jiangxi and Guangxi. Therefore, the cessation of both production and sale of this type of device has not stopped, and there are no indications that it will do so in the future, since for many it is a cheaper way to purchase your desired phone, although, in terms of use, it will not perform as well as the original model.

Follow Andro4all