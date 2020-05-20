National Statistics Institute (INE) corresponding to 2019 and published this Wednesday, May 20. “data-reactid =” 17 “> Antonio and María Carmen repeat again as the most common names in Spain, followed by Manuel (who supersedes José) and María, according to the latest data from the National Statistics Institute (INE) corresponding to 2019 and published this Wednesday, May 20.

In the case of newborns, whose latest data corresponds to 2018, Hugo and Lucía are the most popular among the smallest in Spain.

In this way, there are only two names left with more than 600,000 people who carry it: María Carmen and Antonio. In the case of the names included in the simple and compound, in Spain there are 6.17 million women called María and 2.71 million men called José. However, the INE points out, both names maintain their downward trend.

In total, in Spain there are 666,584 men called Antonio, a name that leads a classification in whose first ten positions appear Manuel (581,915), José (578,937), Francisco (488,901), David (366,782), Juan (340,021), José Antonio (308,091), Javier (307,329), Daniel (298,813) and José Luis (290,986). The INE highlights that only ‘classic’ names like David, Javier and Daniel increase their frequency.

In the case of women, there are 652,184 María Carmen, followed by 597,226 María, 383,575 Carmen, 272,433 Ana María (who snatches the fourth place from Josefa), 269,508 Josefa, 262,845 Isabel, 261,662 María Pilar, 257,057 María Dolores, 257,015 Laura and 249,773 María Teresa.

New tendencies

In this section, the INE highlights that only Laura increases her incidence in the ‘classic’ names section and adds that the names of continents such as Africa or America are spreading, while those from countries such as Argentina, Libya, France, Greece or India is accompanied by a ‘Maria’.

Thus, of every 1,000 women residing in Spain, 257 bear the name of Maria, 50 bear the name of Carmen, 34 that of Ana and 28 that of Isabel. In the case of men, out of every 1,000 men residing in Spain, 118 carry José in his name, 62 carry Antonio, 57 carry Juan and 55 carry Manuel.

The average age of the men named Antonio is 56.3, while in the case of María Carmen it is 57.8 years. In the ten top ten ’of men, the youngest average age corresponds to Daniel (27.6 years), while in the case of women it is Laura (29.2 years).

Some very popular names in the past have decreased in frequency over time. That is what has happened to José, who is the most frequent name among those born in the 1930s, but is ranked 40th in the ranking among those born between 2010 and 2017. Something similar has happened to him in The names of women to Manuela or Mercedes are very popular among those born until the 1970s and do not even appear in the ranking of the 50 most popular names in recent decades.

And of those born in the 21st century?

In the case of those born in the 21st century, the ranking varies quite a bit since the most frequent names of men born since 2000 are Alejandro (111,658), Daniel (105,405), Pablo (97,739), David (85,915), Adrián ( 81,578) followed by Álvaro, Hugo, Javier, Sergio and Diego; and among the women Lucía (126,857), María (123,277), Paula (104,745), Alba (69,736), Sara (69,443) followed by Laura, Marta, Carla, Claudia and Sofía.

In addition, variations in the most common names have occurred over the decades, in both men and women. The most common male names by decade of birth are José (1920, 30 and 40), Antonio (1950 and 60), David (1970 and 80), Alejandro (1990 and 2000) and Hugo (since 2010), while female names most common by decade of birth are María (1920 and 30), María Carmen (1940, 50, 60 and 70), Laura (1980), María (1990 and 2000) and Lucía (since 2010).

As for the longest-lived names, the names of the women with the highest average age in Spain in 2019 were Aphrodisia (84.8 years), Acracia (82.3), Parmenia (81.8), Fraternity (81.7) and Domina (81.0); and in the case of men, Acindino (79.1), Frumencio (78.1), Vitores (76.5) and Progreso (76.0).

On the opposite side, it stands out, among the women, Vaiana, with 1.0 years, followed by Cattaleya (1.9), Cataleya (2.1), Khloe (2.1) Kataleya (2.1); and in men, the youngest average age is Liam Gael, at 1.9 years, followed by Isco (2.0), Gurfateh (2.0), Koa (2.2).

Read more

Short names

Precisely, a characteristic of post-millennial names is that there are few compounds and, above all, that they are short names. In the male and female top 10 only two have more than 6 characters: Alejandro and Claudia. Thus, the INE verifies that they are gaining weight, especially since the beginning of the century, very short names such as Ana, Eva, Noa, Mar and Ane among women; and Pau, Jon, Pol, Leo and Jan in men.

In addition, among the 20 youngest female names, there are some names inspired by the series “Game of Thrones”, such as Arya, Daenerys and Khaleesi. In any case, short names like Leo, Enzo, Dylan or Thiago continue to prevail for men and Chloe, Mia, India or Fe, for women.

On the other hand, the INE indicates that three out of every four residents in Spain have a unique name. There are also less common names like Abundio (458) or Restituta (169). Likewise, there are 11 million people who share the same name and surname with at least one other; 10,096 people whose name matches their first last name, and 404 people whose name matches their first two last names.

In the case of the most common, such as Antonio, María, José, María Carmen or Manuel, with the surname García García or Fernández Fernández, there are about 900 people with the same name and surname.

Last names, another terrain for the ‘classics’

Regarding the most frequent last name, García (either first or second) appears with 1,462,923 in first place, Rodríguez (927,056), González (925,695), Fernández (912,009), López (869,944), Martínez (832,525), Sánchez (816,968), Pérez (777,950), Gómez (491,596) and Martin (486,852), a classification identical to that of 2018.

The last name García is the most frequent in 32 provinces (including the Basque and Catalan ones), followed by Fernández and Rodríguez (the most numerous in four provinces each) and Martínez in three.

Among the surnames that increased by more than 800 people in 2019, there are two of Indian origin: Singh (+ 11.9%) and Kaur (+ 11.1%), followed by Mejía (+ 9.7%), Mendoza ( + 2.9%), Silva (+ 2.4%). On the contrary, among the surnames that were reduced by more than 300 people during 2019, the greatest relative decreases were for: Sanz (-0.5%), Diez (-0.5%), Alonso (-0.4% ), Iglesias (-0.3%), Fernández (-0.2%).

Regarding the most frequent compound surnames are Santa Cruz, Ortiz de Zárate, Ladrón de Guevara, Montes de Oca, García Moreno and Fernández Pacheco. Also, as a curiosity, the longest surname in Spain is Garroguerricaechevarria (23 characters) and the second longest is the Basque version of the same surname, Garroguerrikaexebarria (22).

Among the smallest, in 2018, Hugo, Enzo, Izan or the traditional Pablo or Antonio are among the 20 most frequent names of children that Spanish parents put on their newborns, as well as Leo, Martín or Adrián. Ane, Julia, Yasmín are among the most used girl names in 2018, between Lucía and Sofía, who lead the ranking, where Alba or María remain.

There are, however, geographical differences since in Andalusia Manuel was the favorite name for newborns, Markel in the Basque Country and Mateo in the center and northwest of Spain.

