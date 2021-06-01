These are the most anticipated Netflix releases in June | Instagram

On this occasion we will let you know what the premieres most anticipated Netflix for the next month of June, a month that is practically around the corner and with which we finally start the summer.

The month of June comes loaded with endless news to the Netflix streaming platform, which you love continues to expand its catalog both in cinema and series, with new seasons and premiere series.

However, also with new films that swell the catalog of one of the platforms with the most users.

And as always happens, a new month means new releases, which in the case of Netflix are no less than 80 including its most watched series of the moment: Elite.

Elite season 4 undoubtedly comes to maintain the loyalty of its audience without hardly changing its scheme, the new season of Elite and its (impossible) boarding school Las Encinas brings a new director to the center and new blood in the form of three new students who will mix with part of the cast that is back.

Sweet Tooth, the deer boy

Produced by Robert Downey jr. On account of a virus that exterminates a large part of the planet’s population at the same time that there are multiple births of hybrid babies, such as Goloso, the protagonist, who will be seen growing from a baby to a teenager with unusual deer features, such as his ears or his antlers.

Katla

Eight chapters in a Nordic thriller with elements of mystery with a start that paraphrases the mythical director Cecil B. De Mille when after a volcano erupts in Iceland, strange events begin to take place among the inhabitants of the small town of Vik.

Happy day of your wife

Turn of the screw to the day that is repeated over and over again as in “Groundhog Day” or in “Edge of tomorrow”, but this time it changes Groundhog Day or the alien invasion for the last day of the protagonist, who does not It is neither Bill Murray nor Tom Cruise but a student who on her birthday turns out to be as3s1n9da and just when mu3r3 wakes up in the morning and repeats the same day with different variants but always with a different ending in which she is as3s1nad9 again, having to solve his own murder to escape the loop.

Dysomnia

Any post-apocalyptic future is usually terrifying, but what if Earth’s inhabitants lost their ability to sleep? With the dire consequences for health and the normal development of life. What if only one girl had the answer to solve that situation?