These are the most anticipated films of this summer 2021

A total of 19 premieres are the most anticipated in cinemas Y streaming to escape the heat, so take note so you don’t miss them, because if you’re not going to leave home, watching new movies is without a doubt the best option you can take.

Finally, the summer 2021 is closer than ever and, like every year, we are facing three months in which the suffocating heat that it can get invites us to make plans so as not to spend a lot of time outside.

This is how on this occasion we will introduce you to a total of 10 essential film premieres that will reach theaters or any streaming platform throughout this summer.

So if you have chosen to stay at home and not leave the city, a very good option is to stay home and enjoy good movies.

Fast & furious 9

Finally, the franchise led by Vin Diesel returns with a movie in which it seems that they are going to do the most difficult still going into space in ‘Fast & Furious 9’.

Another attraction is the appearance of John Cena to give life to Diesel’s brother, however, their reunion is not going to be exactly happy, or the return after the cameras of Justin Lin, the filmmaker who resurrected the saga when everything pointed to his disappearance.

The war of tomorrow

Handsome actor Chris Pratt stars in ‘Tomorrow’s War’, Amazon’s big premiere for this summer.

The popular actor brings to life in this film directed by Chris McKay a man who will have to travel to the future to try to prevent alien invaders from taking control of our planet.

Trilogy ‘The Street of Terror’

Netflix’s great film event for this summer is this trilogy of films that adapts to RL Stine, the same author behind the famous ‘Nightmares’ saga.

Its premise is that a group of teenagers discover something that has put their city on edge for several generations. Each movie takes place in a different year.

Black widow

It is called to be the triumphant return of the MCU to the big screen after two years without any film as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

It should also be the farewell adventure of the character played by Scarlett Johansson, here accompanied by, among others, Florence Pugh, Rachel Weisz and David Harbor.

A full train: Destination Asturias

She will tell us about a train trip to take her daughter to a complicated camp.

Segura himself heads a cast in which Leo Harlem, Florentino Fernández and Joaquín Reyes also participate.

Space Jam: New Legends

Lebron James takes the place of Michael Jordan in this sequel in which he will have to play a game in another dimension with the help of Bugs Bunny and his friends.

The prize for winning is being able to return home accompanied by his beloved son, who has also been trapped. Sonequa Martin-Green, Khris Davis and Don Cheadle round out the cast.

Weather

It is the new film by M. Night Shyamalan and in it tells the nightmare that a visit to a beach will become by a group of characters that will have the faces of, among others, Gael García Bernal, Vicky Krieps, Rufus Sewell, Embeth Davidtz, Eliza Scanlen and Thomasin McKenzie

Jungle cruise

It is a new attempt by Disney to get a great franchise in real image from an attraction in one of its theme parks.

Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt will go on an incredible adventure trying to locate a tree that is supposed to have healing properties. Directed by the Spanish Jaume Collet-Serra.

The Su1cida Squad

DC’s group of supervillains return with a mix of old acquaintances and new faces in this James Gunn-directed film.

‘The Su1cida Squad’ promises to be one of the great blockbusters of this summer.

Free guy

It is the new vehicle designed for the personal display of Ryan Reynolds, who here gives life to the non-playable character of a video game who suddenly notices everything that happens around him … Shawn Levy directs a film in which they also participate Jodie Comer and Taika Waititi.