These are the most affordable trucks in the Colombian market 2021

Unlike what happened to us with the sample on the more affordable cars of Colombia, which did not reach 10, in the case of the vans the boom in demand with a diverse offer in sizes, mechanics and prices that we had to define precisely to try not to leave out any protagonist.

Therefore, before we begin our review of this dozen of the vans most affordable on the market we have to make a fundamental dimension. In our search we find 7 Chinese brands that offer vans ranging from 44 million pesos, as in the case of Chery’s Tiggo 2 and that orbit in the limits of up to 70 million pesos, as in the case of 1.5-liter MG Z5 and what are the entry SUVs to these firms. In any case, your average is 55 million of pesos.

Most affordable trucks on the market

But in this overview of the SUV market in Colombia We take the ones with the highest sales today because they are more representative for this study and whose prices are among the 61 and 75 million pesos.

Next, from the highest price to the lowest, the most affordable trucks in the Colombian market.

Peugeot 2008 1.6 active

12. Peugeot 2008 1.6 active – 75 million

.

It is the last truck of the previous generation that the brand still sells in Colombia, since the new 2008 was presented at the end of last year in Colombia and arrived with important changes in mechanics and aesthetics and its price starts from 86 million. This 1.6 Active edition has, as its name implies, a 1.6-liter 115-horsepower engine associated with a 6-speed automatic transmission. It is offered with an infotainment system with a touch screen and compatible with Android Auto and Apple Car Play and partially LED headlights.

Volkswagen T-Cross

11. Volkswagen T-Cross – 74 million pesos

.

This truck also has two levels of presentation and mechanics. The one that corresponds to us here is the truck with a 1.6-liter engine and 110 horsepower that is associated with a 5-speed manual gearbox. It also has front-only disc brakes and no panoramic roof. In its package it adds 6 airbags and electronic stability and traction control and hill start assistant. There is a jump to 81 million for the editions with a 114HP 1.0 turbo engine.

Suzuki Vitara.

10. Suzuki Vitara – 73.2 million pesos

.

It is almost always on the list of the 20 best-selling vehicles in Colombia and is the brand’s best-selling vehicle in the country. Its strongest arguments are a 1.6-liter engine with 115 horsepower with a 5-speed manual or 6-speed automatic. It has electronic stability control, four-wheel disc brakes and hill start assistant for the entry edition. of the line. There are variants with the same mechanics but that add the Allgrip intelligent 4×4, up to the top edition that has a 1.4-liter turbo engine.

Nissan Kicks 2021 debuted in Colombia

9. Nissan Kicks – 72 million pesos

.

This truck is one of the most recent releases in the Colombian market since it debuted with its most recent aesthetic update two months ago. It is one of the most powerful SUV with 118 horses that gives its 1.6-liter engine and has a 5-speed manual and a CVT. Its equipment has 6 airbags as standard, tire pressure monitoring and hill start control. In addition, it has dynamic control, electronic brake distribution and brake assistant and Isofix anchors.

2019 Mazda CX-3

8. Mazda CX-3 – 71.8 million pesos

.

It is the truck that accuses the longest ‘years’ in this survey and surprisingly remains in the offer despite the fact that it is being ‘cannibalized’ by its older and newer sister, the CX-30 that is currently the most recent SUV. sold in the country and with a starting price of 81.4 million pesos. In any case, the CX-3 is the most powerful truck of this count because it has a 2.0-liter engine of 147 horsepower with G-Vectoring control system and among its equipment it has a multimedia system Mazda Connect includes the multi-control button, Bluetooth, 7-inch touch screen, steering wheel controls and voice commands, among other functions. For the more equipped version, a Bose sound system with seven speakers and a GPS navigator is offered.

Honda WRV

7. Honda WRV – 71.5 million pesos

.

This truck is sold in three versions in the country, all with a 118 horsepower 1.5-liter engine and a 5-speed manual or CVT box. Its standard equipment includes traction and stability control, hill start assistant, electronic brake distribution, reverse camera, driving modes, emergency braking assistant and 8-inch LCD screen with Android-compatible system Auto and Apple Car Play.

Ssangyong tivoli

6. Ssangyong Tivoli – 71 million pesos

.

This truck has the most powerful 1.6-liter engine as it delivers 126 horsepower coupled to a 6-speed smart gearbox. In its equipment it adds traction control, stability, hill start and descent control and anti-roll system, as well as a 9-inch entertainment center, reverse camera and power button. It is sold in four variants up to 85 million pesos.

SEAT Arona

5. SEAT Arona – 70 million pesos

.

It is also one of the trucks that accuses the longest years in this list. It has a 1.5-liter engine with 110 horsepower with a 5-speed manual gearbox, in its equipment it has 6 airbags, assistance control for hill start, electronic stability control, tire pressure indicator, radio with display 6.5 “touch screen, Bluetooth connectivity, and 16-inch wheels.

Ford Ecosport

4. Ford Ecosport – 70 million pesos

.

Another of the great ‘veterans’ of this list. It has two engines and of course we focus on the entry, which has a 1.5-liter engine with 121 horsepower with a 5-speed manual gearbox. It has front only brake discs and its rim is 15 inches. It features electronic stability control, hill start assist system, emergency brake assist and traction control. Its infotainment system has a 7-inch touch screen.

Chevrolet Tracker.

3. Chevrolet Tracker Turbo

.

This truck has a 132-horsepower 1.2 turbo engine with a 5-speed manual and 6-speed automatic gearbox and comes standard with stability control, hill start assist, six airbags and Isofix / Latch child seat anchors. There are also front approach sensors, automatic emergency braking and semi-automatic parallel and perpendicular parking. The infotainment system has an 8-inch touch screen. It is sold in three variants.

Suzuki s-cross

2. Suzuki S-Cross – 69.2 million pesos

.

Suzuki is the only brand that repeats its presence with two models on this list. This truck doesn’t have the same success as the Vitara, but it still boasts a 1.6-liter engine that delivers 115 horsepower and is coupled with a 5-speed manual transmission for the entry edition. Add cruise control and speed limiter and stability control to your equipment.

Renault duster

1. Renault Duster – 61 million pesos

.

The recently renewed Renault Duster, both in terms of aesthetics and mechanics, is the most affordable truck and incidentally the second in demand in Colombia so far. For this price you can access the new exterior aesthetics that this SUV just received although this variant does not have the new 1.3-liter 154HP turbo engine since the most affordable with this configuration starts at 74.8 million pesos, which is a double reason to mention it in this listing. In any case, the new entry Renault Duster has the new 1.6-liter 16-valve engine with 114 horsepower and is mated to a five-speed manual transmission. In his equipment he adds manual air conditioning, mp3 radio with USB ports, LED only for daytime running, black roof bars and 16-inch sheet wheels. There is a second variant, called Intens of 68.5 million that adds cruise control and infotainment system with an 8-inch screen