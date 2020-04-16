         These are the mobility data that the INE has published after analyzing the position of more than 80% of the mobiles in Spain

The first data of the mobility study prepared by the National Statistics Institute Based on aggregated and anonymized data from telecommunications operators, it reveals that, since the state of alarm was decreed, 85% of citizens have not moved from your area of ​​residence.

DataCOVID, which is how this work is called, is promoted by the Secretary of State for Digitization and Artificial Intelligence and is being prepared by the INE, which this Thursday published the first data.

The position of more than 80% of mobile phones in Spain has been analyzed

It was at the end of October when it was learned that the body in charge of the general coordination of the statistical services of the public administrations was going to carry out a study of this nature. An intention that materialized last March, when it was announced that the data of the operators would be used to analyze the mobility of citizens during the coronavirus crisis and confinement, not without controversy.

85% of citizens have not moved from their area according to the position of their mobile phones

The analysis presents data obtained through the analysis of the position of more than 80% of mobile phones in Spain, focusing on the study of the mobility of the population during the state of alarm. From March 16 every other day and as of March 31, the data is daily.

The information obtained reveals that, since the state of alarm was decreed and in general, 85% of citizens have not moved from their area of ​​residence to other places. In addition, in the two weeks that the recoverable paid leave was in force, that same figure exceeds 90%.

The national territory has been divided into a total of 3,200 small areas to analyze population movements in detail.

Map on the origin of the population that is in a certain area. (INE)

DataCOVID has divided the national territory into around 3,200 small areas. This division allows us to know, for example, where the population that is in a specific area comes from or where the people who leave a certain area go.. The information is public and can be consulted through two maps: one of exits and the other of entrances.

This study, which allows knowing the number of mobile phones that move from one area to another and those that are kept in their usual areas, sheds light on the degree of compliance with containment measures, offering information on whether the population movements between territories increase or decrease, if there are areas with a greater agglomeration or influx than others or if there are areas with a high concentration of population in relation to their sanitary capacity.

Complete data added and anonymized, a detail in which special emphasis has been placed since the study was announced, they have been made available to the autonomous communities and, according to the Government, 11 are already making use of them.

